Google Pixel 7 5G Specs

The Google Pixel 7 5G boasts a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, offering vivid colors and smooth scrolling, perfect for media consumption and gaming. The dual-camera system on the Pixel 7, headlined by a 50MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, takes exceptional photos, especially in challenging lighting conditions, with features like Night Sight and Super Res Zoom.

On the software front, the Pixel 7 runs on Android 13, offering the latest updates and exclusive Google features, including improved privacy tools and voice assistant capabilities.