Google Pixel 7 5G Specs

The Google Pixel 7 5G boasts a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, offering vivid colors and smooth scrolling, perfect for media consumption and gaming. The dual-camera system on the Pixel 7, headlined by a 50MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, takes exceptional photos, especially in challenging lighting conditions, with features like Night Sight and Super Res Zoom.
On the software front, the Pixel 7 runs on Android 13, offering the latest updates and exclusive Google features, including improved privacy tools and voice assistant capabilities.
|Model Name
|
Google Pixel 7 5G
|Network
|Technology
|
GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
|Body
|Dimensions
|155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7 mm (6.13 x 2.88 x 0.34 in)
|Weight
|197 g (6.95 oz)
|SIM
|Nano-SIM and eSIM
|Display
|Type
|AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+, 1000 nits (HBM), 1400 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.3 inches, 96.7 cm2 (~84.9% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|Multitouch
|Yes
|Protection
|Platform
|OS
|Android 13, upgradable to Android 14
|Chipset
|Google Tensor G2 (5 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2x2.85 GHz Cortex-X1 & 2x2.35 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4x1.80 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G710 MP7
|Memory
|Card slot
|NO
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
|Camera
|Primary
| 50 MP, f/1.9, 25mm (wide), 1/1.31", 1.2µm, dual pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS
12 MP, f/2.2, 114˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.9", 1.25µm
|Features
|Dual-LED flash, Pixel Shift, Auto-HDR, panorama
|Video
|4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps; gyro-EIS, OIS, 10-bit HDR
|Secondary
|10.8 MP, f/2.2, 21mm (ultrawide), 1/3.1", 1.22µm
|Sound
|Alert types
|Vibration, MP3, WAV ringtones
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5)
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|Messaging
|SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Browser
|HTML5
|Java
|No
|Additional Features
|Battery
|Li-Ion 4355 mAh, non-removable
|Battery life
|Talk time
|Video Playback
|Misc
|Colors
|Obsidian, Lemongrass, Snow
|Price
|INR
|Rs 42,990
|Tests
|Camera
|Loudspeaker
|Audio quality
|Antutu
|Vellamo
|Quadrant
|3DMark