Google Pixel 7 5G Specs

The Google Pixel 7 5G boasts a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, offering vivid colors and smooth scrolling, perfect for media consumption and gaming.

PCQ Bureau
Google Pixel 7 5G

The dual-camera system on the Pixel 7, headlined by a 50MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, takes exceptional photos, especially in challenging lighting conditions, with features like Night Sight and Super Res Zoom.

On the software front, the Pixel 7 runs on Android 13, offering the latest updates and exclusive Google features, including improved privacy tools and voice assistant capabilities.

Model Name  

Google Pixel 7 5G
Network  
  Technology

GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
Body  
  Dimensions 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7 mm (6.13 x 2.88 x 0.34 in)
  Weight 197 g (6.95 oz)
  SIM Nano-SIM and eSIM
Display  
  Type AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+, 1000 nits (HBM), 1400 nits (peak)
  Size 6.3 inches, 96.7 cm2 (~84.9% screen-to-body ratio)
  Resolution
  Multitouch Yes
  Protection
Platform  
  OS Android 13, upgradable to Android 14
  Chipset Google Tensor G2 (5 nm)
  CPU Octa-core (2x2.85 GHz Cortex-X1 & 2x2.35 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4x1.80 GHz Cortex-A55)
  GPU Mali-G710 MP7
Memory  
  Card slot NO
  Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
Camera  
  Primary 50 MP, f/1.9, 25mm (wide), 1/1.31", 1.2µm, dual pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS

12 MP, f/2.2, 114˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.9", 1.25µm
  Features Dual-LED flash, Pixel Shift, Auto-HDR, panorama
  Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps; gyro-EIS, OIS, 10-bit HDR
  Secondary 10.8 MP, f/2.2, 21mm (ultrawide), 1/3.1", 1.22µm
Sound  
  Alert types Vibration, MP3, WAV ringtones
  Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
  3.5mm jack No
Comms  
  WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct
  Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
  GPS GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5)
  NFC Yes
  Infrared port No
  Radio No
  USB USB Type-C 3.2
Features  
  Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
  Messaging SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
  Browser HTML5
  Java No
Additional Features  
   
   
Battery   Li-Ion 4355 mAh, non-removable
Battery life Talk time
  Video Playback
   
Misc  
  Colors Obsidian, Lemongrass, Snow
   
Price INR Rs 42,990
   
Tests  
  Camera
  Loudspeaker
  Audio quality
   
  Antutu
  Vellamo
  Quadrant
  3DMark
