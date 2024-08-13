Google Pixel 8 phone is now made in India.

Google is set to unveil the Pixel 9 at a major event tomorrow, but today, the spotlight is on the Pixel 8 for a different reason: it’s now being produced in India. Google India's X account proudly announced that the first batch of made-in-India Pixel 8 units has officially rolled off the production lines.

Despite this shift in manufacturing, there are no differences between the Indian-made Pixel 8 and those produced elsewhere; the hardware and features remain identical across all versions.

Google Pixel 8 Specifications

The Pixel 8 continues to offer its signature 6.2-inch 120 Hz OLED display, boasting a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. It is powered by the Google Tensor G3 chipset, supported by 8GB of RAM, and available in storage options of 128GB and 256GB. The camera setup includes a 50 MP main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 12 MP ultrawide lens with autofocus, and a 10.5 MP front-facing camera. The device is equipped with a 4,575 mAh battery, capable of 27W wired charging and 18W wireless charging.

It might seem surprising that Google chose to announce this milestone just one day before the Pixel 9's launch, which is expected to overshadow the Pixel 8's news. However, this development highlights Google's growing investment in Indian manufacturing. Hopefully, the company will expedite the production of the Pixel 9 in India following tomorrow's official announcement.

Google event schedule & details

The August 13 event, titled "Made by Google," is highly anticipated as it will introduce four new Pixel devices: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Premium. These devices will feature the new Tensor G4 chip and run on Android 15, promising significant advancements in AI and a stronger position in the competitive smartphone market.

In India, the official launch of these products is set for August 14. The event will be live-streamed on Google’s YouTube channel, and the Times of India will provide comprehensive coverage.

The new Pixel lineup, particularly the Pixel 9 Pro and the foldable Pixel 9 Pro Fold, has generated significant buzz. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold marks Google's second venture into foldable smartphones and is the first of its kind to launch in India. Unlike its predecessor, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will feature a squarish camera module, deviating from the visor design seen in earlier models.

In addition to smartphones, Google is expected to showcase the third generation of the Pixel Watch, which will be available in two sizes, and possibly unveil the second generation of its TWS earphones, the Pixel Buds Pro 2.

The company may also discuss its new AI capabilities, codenamed Gemini, which are expected to be a central focus of the event. Furthermore, Google is likely to provide more details on its recently announced TV streaming box and the Nest Learning Thermostat.