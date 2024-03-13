Google Pixel 8a Leaks

Google Pixel 8a is expected to hit the market soon. Although the Mountain View, California-based tech behemoth has not officially revealed the device, the name has lately appeared on one of the company's help pages. The Google Pixel 8a handset's release can thus be deemed imminent. It is expected to be unveiled during Google's forthcoming I/O event, similar to the previous Pixel 7a, which debuted in May 2023 at the same event. Previously, essential features and pricing information about the rumoured phone were revealed.

Google Pixel 8a: Release

The name Google Pixel 8a was discovered on the company's IssueTracker website. In response to an inquiry about a missing 'battery information list,' a Google representative stated that the feature is only available on Pixel 8a models and up. This means that the Google Pixel 8a will be released shortly.

Google Pixel 8a: Battery

The battery information or statistics function is expected to display the handset's manufacturing date and cycle counts on Google Pixel devices. According to a MySmartPrice report, the company plans to add new capabilities to the battery metrics menu, including battery health status.

Google Pixel 8a: Specifications and Price(Expected)

The Google Pixel 8a is expected to be available in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants, priced at EUR 570 (approximately Rs. 51,000) and EUR 630 (about Rs. 56,000), respectively. It is also scheduled to be available in bay (light blue), mint (light green), obsidian (black), and porcelain (beige) shades.

An earlier Geekbench listing suggested that a Tensor G3 chipset and an Arm Mali-G715 GPU will power the Google Pixel 8a. It is rumoured to have 8GB of RAM and will run Android 14 out of the box. Previous sources also suggested that a standard 5,000mAh battery with a rated capacity of 4,942mAh would power the Pixel 8a. It also claims to allow 27W wired charging. The Google Pixel 8a phone's body will likely measure 152.1mm x 72.6mm x 8.9mm and may include a dual camera setup.

Google Pixel 7a

The older Google Pixel 7a has a Tensor G2 SoC, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 128GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It comes with Android 13 and has a 6.1-inch 90Hz full-HD+ OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The dual back camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens. The front camera sports a 13-megapixel sensor. It's also powered by a 4,385mAh battery.

In India, the Google Pixel 7a was priced at Rs. 43,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. It is available nationwide through Flipkart in Charcoal, Snow, and Sea colorways.