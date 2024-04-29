Google Pixel 8a to Top the Smartphone List with its AI Features

Google Pixel 8a is expected to be unveiled next month during the company's annual Google I/O conference, which begins on 14 May. While the firm has yet to declare intentions to launch a new handset, the rumour has surfaced online in recent months. With just a few weeks until its expected release, a promotional film showcasing the handset's AI functions has leaked. Meanwhile, further Pixel-exclusive features and software support for the impending Pixel 8a have emerged online.

Advertisment

Pixel 8a: features expected to appear on the forthcoming phone

Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (X: @OnLeaks) released a marketing video for the Pixel 8a in partnership with MySmartPrice, revealing numerous Pixel-exclusive features expected to appear on the forthcoming phone. The video demonstrates that the Pixel 8a will include Google's Best Take feature, which swaps out faces from several groups or burst photographs to replace faces with closed eyes or undesirable emotions.

Pixel 8a: Circle to Search

Advertisment

Circle to Search, which is already available on select Pixel and Samsung Galaxy smartphones, will also be available on the Pixel 8a, according to the leaked video, which also suggests the smartphone will include Google's Audio Magic Eraser feature, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to remove unwanted background sounds from recorded videos. According to the video, the Pixel 8a will also feature live translation for voice calls.

Meanwhile, photos leaked by Android Headlines reveal that the Pixel 8a will include the Best Take and Audio Magic Eraser capabilities. It will also include Call Assist, Circle to Search Support, and Google VPN support, which the firm plans to discontinue on 10 June.

Google Pixel 8a phone: To have a Tensor G3 chip

The leaked teasers also state that the Google Pixel 8a phone will have a Tensor G3 chip and "seven years of security updates." Still, it is being determined whether the phone will receive the same number of Android OS upgrades as the more premium models in the Pixel 8 series, which also use the same processor. The business will likely divulge further information about the handset in the days running up to its 14 May launch.