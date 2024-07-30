Google Pixel 9 Pro, 9 Pro Fold to launch in India on August 14

Google is preparing to host its highly anticipated “Made by Google” event on August 13 (which translates to August 14 in India), where it will reveal its latest lineup of Google Pixel devices, headlined by the new Pixel 9 series.

For the first time ever, Google will introduce its foldable smartphone, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, to the Indian market. This launch marks a significant milestone, as it is also the first time that Google will unveil its flagship smartphone lineup ahead of the annual iPhone launch, which typically occurs in September.

Google High-End Device Lineup

Departing from tradition, Google plans to release more than two high-end devices. The rumored lineup is expected to include the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Excitement is building as new leaks offer a glimpse into the upcoming devices.

Four more hues will be added to the series, according to a report by 91mobiles: dark grey, light grey, off-white, and pink. India Today Tech was the first to report about the pink variation. It's important to remember that these may not be the variations' final names that are sold. The smartphones appear to feature matte-textured back panels and glossy frames, according to the sources.

Camera Design and Features

Significant changes are anticipated in the camera design of the new Pixel series. The new camera island will have a distinct appearance, with the Pro models expected to feature three lenses, while the regular Pixel will have two lenses.

The camera island on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is designed as a rectangle with rounded corners, whereas the non-foldable Pixel 9 will have an oblong-shaped camera island. The front panels of these devices will likely feature a punch-hole display.

Integration with Gemini AI Features

Google has indicated that the Pixel 9 series will be deeply integrated with Gemini AI features, providing a range of AI capabilities. Google promises seven years of security updates and Pixel Drops, which are software updates introducing new exclusive features.

One such feature is Pixel Screenshots, akin to Microsoft’s Recall feature, which allows users to save information they want to remember later, such as events and places. Later on, users may refer to Pixel Screenshots to locate any information they may have overlooked or forgotten.

The upcoming Pixel 9 series will also include Emergency SOS, a feature that will send crisis alerts about nearby fires or floods and aims to protect users from malware and phishing scams.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: A Closer Look

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be Google's second foldable device and the first to launch in India. This new foldable is expected to feature a significantly larger display compared to its predecessor, the Google Fold. The inner display is rumored to measure 8 inches diagonally, an upgrade from the previous 7.4 inches.

This new display will reportedly have a resolution of 2152 x 2076, peak brightness of 1,600 nits, and support a 120Hz refresh rate, surpassing the first Google Fold's 1,000 nits.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to include a punch-hole camera on the left side of the screen, an improvement over the initial fold's bezel-mounted camera because to the smaller bezel. However, the teaser does not provide any information on the inner screen camera.