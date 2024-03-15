Google Pixel Fold 2 Leak

Google is planning to deliver a second foldable this year. The Pixel Fold 2 will be unveiled in May at the company's annual developer conference. It will likely offer significant enhancements over last year's Google Pixel Fold. DSCC analyst Ross Young has released information about the foldable phone before official announcements. He claims that the Pixel Fold 2 will feature a tablet-sized screen. It is claimed to include an 8.02-inch foldable display.

Advertisment

Pixel Fold 2: It is expected to have an 8.02-inch foldable display

Advertisment

Ross Young on X stated that the Pixel Fold 2 will have larger displays than its predecessor. It is expected to have an 8.02-inch foldable display and a 6.29-inch cover screen. The manufacture of the panels for the book-style foldable is expected to begin in April. According to Young, both screens on the Pixel Fold 2 will be substantially more significant than the first Pixel Fold. The latter has a 7.6-inch internal foldable screen and a 5.8-inch external display.

The Pixel Fold 2 is expected to be introduced in May at the Google I/O event or in October at the Pixel 9 series launch event. It is expected to ship with the Tensor G4 SoC and 16GB of RAM. The Pixel Fold 2 handset would compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and other folding devices.

Advertisment

Pixel Fold

Google's Pixel Fold was unveiled in May last year at the Google I/O 2023 event, priced at $1,799 (approximately Rs. 1,47,500) for the base variant with 256GB storage.

Advertisment

The Pixel Fold's specifications include Google's Tensor G2 SoC, a Titan M2 security chip, and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It features a triple back camera system with a 48-megapixel primary wide-angle lens, a 10.8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 10.8-megapixel dual PD telephoto lens. Selfies are taken with a 9.5-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel inner selfie camera. Pixel Fold is powered by a 4,821mAh battery that allows for 30W charging and wireless charging.