Grab the iPhone 15 Series Now: Flipkart Big Billion Days Ending Soon

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is in full swing, offering substantial discounts on several iPhone models, including the coveted iPhone 15 Pro. With a massive price cut of Rs 28,000 on the iPhone 15 Pro, there are no strings attached, and additional offers are available through the platform. However, buyers should act fast, as the current prices may rise after October 6. Here's everything you need to know.

iPhone 15 Pro Sees Huge Price Cut on Flipkart

Flipkart has listed the iPhone 15 Pro (128GB variant) for Rs 1,06,999, a significant drop from its original launch price of Rs 1,34,999 in India. This marks a flat Rs 28,000 discount, an unprecedented reduction for a Pro model, as e-commerce platforms typically offer steep discounts on standard iPhone models. It's rare to find a deal like this on the iPhone 15 Pro, making this an excellent opportunity for those looking to upgrade.

The iPhone 15 Pro's price is expected to rise after October 6, when the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale concludes. Historically, Flipkart has raised prices almost immediately after their sales begin, but this time, the prices have remained stable—likely due to backlash received last year for fluctuating prices during the sale period. Nonetheless, with a few days remaining, there’s still a possibility of price increases, especially as Flipkart has already raised the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max by Rs 6,000.

Huge Savings on iPhone 15 & iPhone 15 Pro Max

The iPhone 15 is also seeing impressive deals during the sale. While Apple's official store lists the iPhone 15 at Rs 69,900, Flipkart is offering the device for Rs 57,999, giving buyers a significant Rs 11,901 discount. Moreover, HDFC Bank credit card users can enjoy an additional 10% discount, saving up to Rs 4,000, making it an enticing deal for those who want a premium smartphone at a more budget-friendly price.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which originally retailed for Rs 1,59,999, is now available at Rs 1,26,999 during the sale. The recent launch of the iPhone 16 series contributed to this price drop, but Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale further enhances the savings. Buyers can also explore bank card offers to maximize their discounts on this high-end model.

Additional Discounts with Bank Offers

For the iPhone 15 Pro, buyers can also take advantage of additional savings with HDFC Bank credit card offers. An extra Rs 4,000 discount brings the final price down to Rs 1,02,999, making it one of the best deals in this sale. At this price point, shoppers don’t have to compromise on performance or Apple's latest intelligent features, making it an ideal purchase for tech enthusiasts.

Don't miss out on these fantastic offers, as the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale ends soon, and prices are expected to rise after October 6.