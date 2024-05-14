HMD Arrow Smartphone: Unveiling the Mystery Behind India's New Phone

HMD Global, most renowned for making smartphones under the Nokia name, is about to release its first device under the HMD brand in India. HMD Global, best known for producing smartphones under the iconic Nokia name, is about to take a big step forward by introducing its first product under the HMD brand in India. This calculated move deviates from the company's focus on the Nokia brand and opens a new era for its product range. The Finnish company officially verified the device's name before its introduction. The brand selected the name via an X contest. Rumour has it that the forthcoming HMD phone will launch as a rebranded version of the HMD Pulse, which has been on sale in Europe for the past month. The HMD Pulse is anticipated to debut in the US as the HMD Vibe.

The Rajasthan Royals IPL Team's X handle indicates that the brand has decided to go with the name Arrow.

In addition to announcing the release of its first smartphone in India last week, HMD India also asked fans to contribute names for the device through a contest on X called #HMDNameOurSmartphone. Numerous suggestions for names from the audience, like Indhumanoid, Manbha, Naruto, Brahmos, and others, show that this unique marketing approach has garnered notice. For the T20 season this year, the company is the official smartphone partner of the Indian Premier League franchise. It is confirmed that the phone will launch in the nation in the coming weeks.

HMD Arrow: Colour and Expected Price

HMD Arrow is an entry-level smartphone. It might be the HMD Pulse with a different name. The latter was first offered for EUR 140 (about Rs. 12,460) in Europe. The available color options are Dreamy Pink, Atmos Blue, and Meteor Black. It seems that HMD refers to the same smartphone by multiple names depending on the location. The Pulse under the HMD Vibe name is anticipated to be unveiled in the US.

It is expected that the HMD Arrow would share the same specs as the HMD Pulse. The 6.65-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) LCD screen on the Pulse, powered by Android 14, has a brightness of 600nits and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. It is powered by a 12nm, eight-core Unisoc T606 CPU. It features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera in addition to a 13-megapixel rear camera. The HMD Pulse has an internal storage capacity of up to 128GB, a battery with 5,000 mAh, and a maximum charging power of 10 W.