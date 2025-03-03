HMD enters MWC 2025 with new feature phones, HMD 130 and 150 Music phones

HMD Global launched a series of products at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona. HMD launched new feature phones, the HMD 130 and 150 Music. It also launched a family-oriented device series. But the event's highlight was not its products but a partnership with actress Drew Barrymore.

Advertisment

HMD Special Phone for Children

Aside from that, HMD also introduced the Fusion X1, a phone specifically created to enable children to form healthier digital routines. In collaboration with FC Barcelona, it also introduced the HMD Barca 3210 and HMD Barca Fusion.

Drew Barrymore discussed screen time and digital wellness. She also discussed a new initiative with HMD titled 'Project Wildflower.' It is designed to counter endless scrolling and encourage mindful phone use. HMD's CEO, Jean-Francois Baril, emphasized the firm's robust growth. He pointed to increasing demand for feature phones and greater investment in responsible technology.

Advertisment

Key Highlights of HMD 130 and 150 Music phones

The HMD 130 and 150 Music phones prioritize battery longevity and resilience. They feature onboard FM radio and Bluetooth speaker capability. The HMD Fusion X1, built in collaboration with Xplora, assists parents in controlling screen time. It responds to concerns over children's mental health and safety.

Other details

Advertisment

Security was also a major priority. HMD revealed plans for an ultra-secure business solution. It also deepened its collaboration with M-KOPA to provide additional financing options in Africa.

"We have made tremendous progress with M-KOPA, a top African Fintech platform offering affordable finance, opening smart experiences, and placing HMD devices in 2.5 million customers' hands, facilitated by our top-notch financing and security services.”

Our Better Phone project also worked with teens, parents, and experts to understand how to introduce smart devices to families, and we’re excited to launch our first device built on its foundations, the HMD Fusion X1,”Jean-Francois Baril, CEO and Chairman of Human Mobile Devices said. With these launches, HMD is focusing on useful, balanced, and human-first technology.