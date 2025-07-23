HMD global set to shake up the budget market: Pulse 2 series and more leaked

HMD Global, the company that makes smartphones under the Nokia brand name is set to stage a big comeback in the budget Android scenario. According to several leaks and reports, the business is going to present an entire range of low-cost smartphones, and the core of this range will be the all-new HMD Pulse 2 series. At the same time, at least two other models such as Crest 2 and Bold are reportedly in development, which makes a push in the entry level HMD has not been seen in recent years. Read further to know all about the HMD global Pulse 2 series and more.

Advertisment

HMD Pulse 2 Series: Android 15 out-of-the-box, Unisoc power

The Pulse 2 series will be made up of three different models: HMD Pulse 2, Pulse 2 Plus, and Pulse 2 Pro with all of them supporting the brand-new Android 15 and featuring value-oriented Unisoc chips. This is a strategic move, as it is going to be aimed at the buyers who desire new age programs at low cost level.

HMD Pulse 2: Core Entry-Level Experience (Specs Table)

Feature Specification Display 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD, 90Hz refresh rate Processor Unisoc T7200, octa-core RAM & Storage 4GB RAM; 64GB or 128GB storage; expandable via microSD up to 1TB Main Camera 13MP rear camera Front Camera 8MP front-facing camera Battery 5,000mAh with 10W fast charging Security & Build Side-mounted fingerprint sensor; IP54 rated for dust resistance Connectivity Dual SIM 4G, NFC, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 Software Android 15 (expected)

HMD Pulse 2 Plus: Better camera, more RAM

The HMD Pulse 2 Plus is a successful follow-up of an already excellent model, Pulse 2, as it gives them something substantial where they need it the most. It also has the same rich 6.67 inch HD+ IPS LCD screen, the display has a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, the Unisoc T7200 octa-core chip is also used, which provides a smooth daily experience. The Pulse 2 Plus excels where it matters, which is in memory and imaging: the phone is fitted with 6GB RAM to ensure that multitasking is a breeze, and the storage capacities of this phone are 64GB and 128GB, being expandable through microSD.

The camera system is also significantly enhanced and has a newer 50MP dual rear camera that offers higher, denser and more detailed images than the previous model. The other features that make it stand out are the straight out of the box Android 15 to get the best software, the secure side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and the dependable 5,000mAh battery, and hence it makes an enticing purchase on the part of the user that wants to upgrade its camera quality and improve its performance despite the affordable price of an Android smartphone.

HMD Pulse 2 Pro: Premium at an affordable price

Feature Specification Display 6.7-inch HD+ LCD, 120Hz refresh rate (ultra-smooth visuals) Processor Unisoc T7250 (octa-core) RAM & Storage 6GB or 8GB RAM; up to 256GB storage Rear Camera 50MP main sensor + macro sensor + depth sensor Front Camera 50MP selfie camera Battery 5,000mAh, 20W fast charging Operating System Android 15 Security & Design Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, modern square camera island, slim bezels



Beyond the Pulse 2 series, HMD is rumored to be working on two more models, targeting different ends of the budget market:

HMD Crest 2 (Codenamed "ACCORD")

Chipset: Unisoc T8300 5G, 6nm, 2x Cortex-A78 (2.2GHz) + 6x Cortex-A55 (2.0GHz).

RAM: 4GB/6GB/8GB.

5G Support: Yes—an affordable way to access next-gen network speeds.

HMD Bold (Codenamed "MAHUZE")

Chipset: Unisoc T7250, 12nm FinFET, 2x Cortex-A75 (1.8GHz) + 6x Cortex-A55 (1.6GHz).

RAM: 4GB/6GB.

Category: Likely more entry-level, focusing on value with essential features.

Pulse 2 series: Launch details and competitive position

Nothing is officially announced so far regarding the devices or the pricing of those, but with the leaked information coming out regularly, we can assume that it will not take long before we will see some formal introduction by HMD Global. Initial rumours suggest that the Pulse 2 series will be priced competitively at Rs12 000 - Rs18 000 , which is what the affordable OEMs currently offer at the entry-level Android 15 phone.

Conclusion

The next HMD Global Pulse 2 series, with Android 15, powerful Unisoc processors, and decent camera quality, will be a grand entry of the brand into the value-for-money devices market again. Another product (Crest 2 - 5G on a budget) and yet another one (Bold) may soon be available to offer buyers a lot of cheap options that do not come with the feeling of skimping on modern features.

We will have to wait until the official release of HMD to know exact prices, availability and final specifications.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.