HMD to Launch Barbie Flip Phone

HMD Global and the famous doll brand Barbie, have teamed together for an intriguing retro-inspired phone release that is scheduled for summer 2024. The Barbie Flip Phone is a throwback to the vintage flip phones that HMD's "Human Mobile Devices" and Mattel are developing.

The business is eager to announce the partnership during the Mobile World Congress in February, according to Ruth Henriquez of Mattel. It is an embodiment of Mattel's ongoing design innovation. Both young and elderly Barbie enthusiasts should be excited about this phone.

Earlier this year, there were rumors of Nokia ceasing phone production, especially when Nokia's website was switched to HMD. However, HMD Global refuted these rumors and confirmed that Nokia phones are still available in the market. Now HMD plans to bring back another iconic Nokia phone model this summer along with the eye-catching Barbie phone. They also revealed an exciting lineup of new phone brands launching in 2024.

HMD's smartphone lineup in 2024

HMD plans to launch two smartphones in July 2024, and is said to be focusing on "durability and reparability." Although their names have not yet been revealed, the company promises that the devices will be affordable and you can quickly repair them without removing them to fix problems such as a broken screen.

In addition, despite the mobile phone market shrinking for two years in a row, HMD intends to increase profits in 2023 actually due to changes in the company, such as improving work efficiency and reducing costs. The photos and videos shown by HMD show that one smartphone has two rear cameras. . The rear camera module protrudes slightly and the HMD icon can also be seen on the back. I also see "Human Cell Phones" written on the back panel.

Also, the branding part seems to be subtle and barely visible so as not to spoil the look of the device. One of the available colors is gray as shown in the image above. The device appears to have a slightly chunky shape, with a speaker at the bottom along with the headphone jack and Type-C port.

The second phone in the image suggests that it will have a curved panel and different HMD levels of bezels and mark on the back but official details are yet to be disclosed. There is no image of the Barbie flip phone, but it is likely to be available in pink and not much information is available other than that.

Finally, the new Nokia feature phone will also be available in yellow and we have more details on that. In the coming weeks.