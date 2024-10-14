Honor 200 Lite vs. Moto G85: Choose the Best Value for Your Money

In India, Honor has unveiled the HONOR 200 Lite 5G, a more reasonably priced version of the Honor 200 5G series smartphones. Targeting customers in the sub-Rs 20,000 markets, the HONOR 200 Lite 5G will go up against the Moto G85 5G, which was released in June 2024 and features a curved AMOLED display, Qualcomm SoC, and other features. To assist you in selecting the better fit, we will compare the two devices here. Are you trying to get a cheap smartphone? Then, we have identified two well-liked budgeted phones beneath Rs. 20,000 that can be excellent options for you. The final brand choices with striking characteristics are the Honor 200 Lite vs. Moto G85. To help you choose the best smartphone, we have compared the Honor 200 Lite vs. Moto G85

Honor 200 Lite vs. Moto G85

Design and display:

Both smartphones have a straightforward design because they are priced under Rs. 20,000. In contrast to its brothers, the Honor 200 Lite maintains a smaller design and is available in eye-catching colours. In comparison, the Moto G85 sports a water-repellent design and a vegan leather back. Despite this, neither gadget has an IP rating. The Moto G85 has a 6.67-inch FHD+ pOLED display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz, while the Honor 200 Lite has a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The Moto G85 has a curved AMOLED display with a quicker refresh rate of 120 Hz, making it the better choice for display.

Additionally, the phone is scratch-proof thanks to Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Additionally, it features a dual speaker arrangement and an in-display fingerprint scanner, giving customers superior value. On the other hand, the Honor 200 Lite 5G boasts a flat AMOLED screen with eye protection features.

Processor

The MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, LPDDR4X RAM, UFS 2.2 storage, and virtual RAM (up to 8GB) power the HONOR 200 Lite 5G. The SoC has a Mali G57 MP2 GPU, two Cortex A76 cores, and six Cortex A55 cores. It is manufactured using a 6nm technology. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC, built on a 6nm technology, has two Cortex A78 cores, six Cortex A55 cores, and an Adreno 619 GPU, which powers the Moto G85 5G. Similar LPDDR4X RAM, UFS 2.2 storage, and virtual RAM (up to 12 GB) are included with the chipset. The Moto G85 5G's Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC has a more robust CPU core configuration, which boosts performance. The HONOR 200 Lite 55G still needs to be tested on the benchmarking platform. To illustrate the Moto G85 5G's performance advantage, we have included the Redmi Note 13 5G's scores, driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC.

Camera:

The Honor 200 Lite has three cameras: a 2MP macro sensor, a 5MP ultrawide camera, and a 108MP primary camera. The Moto G85, on the other hand, boasts two cameras: an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 50MP primary camera with OIS. Motorola has a 32MP sensor on the front, whereas Honor has a 50MP sensor.

A 108MP primary camera with f/1.75 aperture and OIS, a secondary 5MP ultrawide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture are all features of the HONOR 200 Lite 5G. The phone features a massive 50MP camera with an f/2.1 aperture inside the pill-shaped cutout for selfies.

The Moto G85 5G has two cameras: an 8MP ultrawide camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary camera with f/1.79 aperture and OIS. It also features a 32MP selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture positioned inside the punch hole cutout in the middle. With a Sony LYT 600 primary camera and a slightly higher-resolution ultrawide camera, the Moto G85 5G has an advantage in terms of cameras. Conversely, consumers wanting a higher-resolution selfie camera may favour the HONOR 200 Lite 5G.

Performance and battery:

MediaTek Dimensity 6080 and LPDDR4X RAM power the Honor 200 Lite for efficient multitasking. On the other hand, the Moto G85 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 and LPDDR5 RAM, which increases its performance efficiency and power. The Honor 200 Lite has a 4500mAh battery that can be charged at 35W for long-lasting use. 33W fast charging is supported by the 5000mAh battery that powers the Moto G85. A 4,500mAh battery that supports 35W SuperCharge wired rapid charging technology powers the HONOR 200 Lite 5G. Unlike other HONOR smartphones, which do not have an adapter, HONOR has included a 35W charging converter. The somewhat larger 5,000mAh battery of the Moto G85 5G supports 33W TurboPower wired rapid charging technology. Customers who want a longer battery life can choose the Moto G85 5G because it has a bigger battery. The HONOR 200 Lite 5G and Moto G85 5G also support the same fast charging speeds.

Cost:

The Honor 200 Lite, which has 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, starts at Rs. 17999. In contrast, the Moto G85 costs Rs17999 and has 128 GB of storage and 8 GB of RAM.

Honor 200 Lite vs. Moto G85: Conclusion

HONOR has mainly concentrated on providing a well-balanced performance in every way with the HONOR 200 Lite 5G's incredibly light and thin design. The phone's tiny battery should last a full day with moderate use. Additionally, it features a flat AMOLED screen, which is more resilient than the rival.

Customers who want a larger battery and marginally more excellent performance may favor the Moto G85 5G. Additionally, the smartphone has an improved back camera arrangement that should produce higher-resolution photos. Additionally, it has an IP52 rating and a vegan leather design on the back.