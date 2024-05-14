Honor 200 Pro Leaked Details That Get Us Curious

Later in the year, the Honor 200 Pro will probably hit the marketplace. The Honor 200 base model and this model are anticipated to launch together. They are expected to accompany the recently released Honor 200 Lite in a few areas. Although some information about the phones has been leaked online, the business has not officially verified either. There have also been purported design renders of the Honor 200 Pro online. It is anticipated to replace the Honor 100 Pro, which debuted in China in November 2023, alongside the Honour 100 smartphone.

Honor 200 Pro: Design and Colour Options

The X user MyplaceMyworld (@myplace_myworld) posted several purported renders of the Honor 200 Pro's design. Three colour variations of the phone are available: blue, green, and white. Like the Honour 100 Pro's design, the rear panel has a dual-tone appearance, with half of it made of vegan leather and the other of glass.

Honor 200 Pro: Features and Specifications

According to the leaked photos, the Honor 200 Pro's back camera module differs slightly from the previous model's. According to the leaked render, the device is expected to have a 50megapixel primary rear camera with an f/1.9–2.4 aperture and a 50x digital zoom.

As to a rumour by GizmoChina, the Honor 200 Pro is anticipated to be equipped with a quad-curved 1.5K OLED display and two front camera units, all powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU. It will probably be released with the Honor 200 basic model later this month. According to the rumour, the standard Honor 200 is anticipated to have specifications comparable to the Pro model, but it will likely ship with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. The base and Pro models are expected to be released in China before going worldwide.

Notably, the Honor 200 Lite had a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen, a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, and a 4,500mAh battery that supported 35W fast charging when released in specific areas. The phone has a 50-megapixel front camera sensor and a 108-megapixel triple rear camera array for optics.