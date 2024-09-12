Honor 200 Series Gets an AI Upgrade: Honor 200 Series MR2 Update

In India, the Honor 200 series got a fresh upgrade. Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered flagship features, including Face-to-Face Translation and AI Eraser, are included. Honor claims its most recent upgrade, MR2, is also compatible with the Google security patch from September 2024, bringing security improvements that the tech giant released for Android users. It also includes performance and security updates for the Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro in one package.
How to Receive This Update
The company states that all users can access the new Honor 200 series MR2 update by 13 September. Users must navigate to the System & updates option in the smartphone's settings, press on Software Update, and then wait for the update to download. The Honor 200 series device will search for any available updates if you select the Check for Updates option. Additionally, Honor unveiled several new gadgets at the Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA Berlin) 2024. Honor Watch 5 and Honor MagicBook Art 14 were revealed. The business also unveiled the Honor Pad X8a in India, and this device will likely be available for purchase shortly.
Software Update for the Honor 200 Series
According to Honor, the most recent MR2 software update adds several new capabilities to the phones in the 200 series. Leading-edge AI features are included in this. As its name implies, an AI Eraser is a previously described feature that may eliminate undesired items, texts, or background elements from photographs. It is claimed to be driven by the generative AI capabilities of Google Cloud.
The Chinese smartphone manufacturer also includes Face-to-Face Translation for the Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro. This function provides real-time translation for many languages and accepts text and voice inputs. Additionally, the MR2 upgrade adds improved security for USB connectivity. When the phones are linked via USB to a PC or other suitable device, they need user authentication to transition from charging to data transfer mode. On the Honor 200 series, users may now save app combinations in split-screen mode as home screen icons for easy access, according to the firm.