Honor 300 series launch: Will have pill-shaped dual selfie cameras.

Honor has been steadily building anticipation for its upcoming 300 series smartphones, and the wait is nearly over. The official launch date in China has been confirmed for December 2nd. The series will consist of three models: the standard Honor 300, the more advanced Honor 300 Pro, and the flagship Honor 300 Ultra. While the trio shares a cohesive rear design, the Pro and Ultra variants have more in common with each other than with the base model.

Honor 300 series Key Features

One of the standout features of the Pro and Ultra models is their curved displays, which include a pill-shaped cutout at the top to accommodate dual front-facing cameras, promising enhanced selfie and video-calling capabilities. In contrast, the Honor 300 comes with a flat display and a single hole-punch camera, delivering a more minimalist design.

On the rear, the Pro and Ultra models boast a sophisticated triple-camera setup, likely geared towards photography enthusiasts. Meanwhile, the standard Honor 300 simplifies things with a dual-camera system, reportedly headlined by a capable 50MP main sensor.

Honor 300 Specifications

The Honor 300 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 7 series processor, ensuring reliable performance across everyday tasks and gaming. It features a robust 5,300mAh battery, supporting fast 100W wired charging. Despite its powerful internals, the device maintains a sleek profile, measuring just 6.97mm in thickness, making it one of the slimmest phones in its class.

Buyers can choose from four storage and RAM configurations: 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 16GB/512 GB. Additionally, the phone will debut in an array of vibrant colors, including Luyan Purple, Chaka Green, Yulong Snow, and Cangshan Gray.

Honor 300 Pro and Ultra: Premium Features

The Pro and Ultra models aim to elevate the experience with flagship-grade features. Both are rumored to run on the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, ensuring cutting-edge performance. Like the base model, they include a 5,300mAh battery with 100W fast charging. However, these models add wireless charging to their feature set, appealing to users who prioritize convenience.

While they may be slightly thicker than the Honor 300, the Pro and Ultra bring a refined aesthetic, launching in elegant White and Black color options. These variants are expected to cater to power users and enthusiasts who demand top-tier specs and a premium design.

