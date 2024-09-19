Honor launches smartphone priced under 20,000 in India: Honor 200 Lite

After a prolonged absence, Honor made its much-anticipated return to the Indian market last year, re-entering as an independent entity under the name Honor Tech. The brand is no longer affiliated with Huawei, signaling a new chapter for the company. Honor is aiming to reinvent itself, moving away from its previous reputation as a "value-for-money" brand, and shifting focus to higher-end segments.

The company's recent strategy has targeted mid-range premium devices, specifically those priced between Rs 25,000 and Rs 40,000. Honor has already introduced several models in India, including the Honor X9b, Honor 200, and Honor 200 Pro. However, in a significant move, Honor has now launched its first smartphone under Rs 20,000 in India, the Honor 200 Lite.

Price and Availability

The Honor 200 Lite's official price is Rs 17,999, but it can be bought for as low as Rs 15,999 with SBI debit and credit cards. The device is scheduled for sale across multiple retail platforms starting at 12 AM on September 27. Amazon Prime members, however, will receive exclusive early access to the phone on September 26 as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Honor 200 Lite Specifications

A standout feature of the Honor 200 Lite, much like its siblings in the Honor 200 series, is its camera system. The device boasts a 108-megapixel AI portrait camera on the rear, paired with a 5-megapixel wide and depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

On the front, the phone features an impressive 50-megapixel selfie camera. According to Honor’s marketing, the portrait photography capabilities of this device are a key selling point, with support for multiple focal lengths: 1x Environmental Portrait, 2x Atmospheric Portrait, and 3x Close-up Portrait.

In terms of display, the Honor 200 Lite is equipped with a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel, offering a peak brightness of 2000 nits. The phone's design emphasizes sleekness, with thin, uniform bezels. The display supports 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, which translates to a wide range of vivid colors, enhancing the overall visual experience.

A unique feature of the phone is its 3240Hz PWM (Pulse Width Modulation) dimming technology, which has earned it a certification from TüV Rheinland. This advanced dimming helps to minimize eye strain by ensuring smoother brightness transitions, particularly beneficial for users who frequently use their phones in low-light environments. Additionally, Honor has incorporated a "Circadian Night Display" feature, which reduces blue light exposure by adjusting the screen’s color temperature, promoting better sleep hygiene.

The Honor 200 Lite runs on MagicOS 8.0, the company’s proprietary Intent-Based UI, which promises a more intuitive and efficient user experience. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor, complemented by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 35W fast charging, ensuring a balance between performance and battery life.

With this latest release, Honor aims to make a strong impact in the competitive sub-₹20,000 smartphone segment, offering advanced camera features and display technology at an affordable price.