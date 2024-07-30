HONOR Magic 6 Pro: Know the Launch Date and Features

On 2 August, HONOR Magic 6 Pro will officially launch in India. It has been awarded five DXOMARK 2024 Gold labels and will be sold on Amazon.in, www.explorehonor.com, and in traditional retail establishments. In the Indian market, HONOR is about to launch the much-awaited HONOR Magic Series. 2 August 2024 at 12:30 pm IST will launch the newest flagship addition, HONOR Magic6 Pro, which boasts cutting-edge AI capabilities and advancements. With remarkable improvements in performance, display quality, and photography, it will create new standards for the industry and provide users with the best flagship smartphone experience possible.
HONOR Magic 6 Pro: It has received five DXOMARK 2024 Gold certifications
The flagship product has received five DXOMARK 2024 Gold certifications. With Gold marks for its excellent front and rear cameras, rich audio quality, vivid display, and extended battery life, the HONOR Magic6 Pro shines in every area. This achievement is a testament to HONOR's steadfast dedication to innovation and its role as a pioneer in utilising cutting-edge technologies to improve user experience.
DXOMARK's five golden labels for the HONOR Magic6 Pro mark a noteworthy achievement for both HONOR and the smartphone sector. This accomplishment highlights HONOR's dedication to innovation and quality while solidifying its position as the industry leader in the ultra-premium segment. The gadget is an absolute powerhouse that changes how people live, work, and remain connected while offering users an unmatched flagship experience. Major retailers, such as www.explorehonor.com and Amazon, will offer the smartphone.
Key Features:
Stunning Display: The phone boasts a 6.8-inch OLED display with a high refresh rate for smooth visuals and vibrant colours.
Powerful Performance: Equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the Magic 6 Pro offers lightning-fast performance for demanding tasks and seamless multitasking.
Cutting-Edge Camera System: The triple camera setup includes a high-resolution main sensor, an ultrawide lens, and a periscope telephoto lens for versatile photography.
Rapid Charging: Expect fast charging technology to keep your device powered up throughout the day.
Sleek Design: The Magic 6 Pro is rumoured to feature a premium build quality with an elegant and modern design.