Honor Magic 7 Series Specs: Leaked Details

The Honor Magic 7 series, which will replace the Magic 6 series, is set to debut in China on 30 October. A tipster has revealed the alleged smartphone lineup's specifications before its upcoming release, including information regarding the CPU, storage options, colour schemes, and security features. It is anticipated that the Honor Magic 7 and Magic 7 Pro will have several colour options and up to 1TB of storage.

According to Honor CEO Zhao Ming, the goal of the Honor Magic 7 series' design is to make an impression right away. The series will also be offered in Morning Glow Gold, which is meant to make consumers happy and modelled after the first ray of morning light. Ultrasonic screen fingerprint technology will also be supported by the Honor Magic 7 series standard model.

The Honor Magic 7 series promises significant improvements in intelligent services and human-computer interaction, will be the first to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and will launch with MagicOS 9.0. Convenient features like one-sentence command transmission and increased overall efficiency are the goals of the new operating system. The Honor Magic 7 series is now available for pre-order on the Honor website. Consumers can receive free Bluetooth headphones, a 1,200 Yuan subsidy for old-for-new swaps, and other perks by making a 100 Yuan intention deposit. The series' regular and Pro variants are expected to push the limits of smartphone functionality and design.

Details of the Honor Magic 7 Series are leaked.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) hinted that the Honor Magic 7 would come with 512GB and 1TB of onboard storage in a post on the Chinese social media site Weibo. Per the rumours, the phone will come in five colours: black, blue, gold, gray, and white. Three Honor Magic 7 Pro storage options are reportedly available: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. It is anticipated to be available in white, grey, blue, and black colorways.

According to the source, the Honor Magic 7 series will have improved screen eye protection. Together with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, it will also allow 3D face unlocking. The smartphone lineup's optical configuration may include improved periscope telephoto lenses. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, sometimes widely called Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, is anticipated to power the phone.

Details of the Honor Magic 7 Pro (Expected)

A 6.82-inch 2K dual-layer OLED screen with quad-curved edges, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and Kunlun Glass protection is reportedly featured in the Honor Magic 7 Pro. According to reports, it supports Honor's 8T LTPO and 3.0 eye protection technologies. The Snapdragon chipset is anticipated to enable UFS 4.0 onboard storage and LPDDR5X RAM. According to rumours, the alleged phone will include three cameras on the back: