Honor Magic Series: Will it Exceed Expectations?

Honor Magic series: Will it exceed Indian consumers' expectations in reality?

Advertisment

Honor debuted the Magic V2 foldable smartphones at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in areas outside China. The Magic series foldables are now being released in the Indian market by the Chinese tech firm. HTech CEO Madhav Sheth has hinted at the Honor Magic lineup's impending debut in the nation. The Honor Magic V2 RSR and standard V2 are part of Honor's most recent foldable series. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC powers them.

Honor Magic series: Foldable Phone

On Tuesday, 21 May, Madhav Sheth hinted at the impending release of an Honor Magic foldable phone in India via an X post. The post features the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro launch announcement posters, in which Sheth pokes fun at the folding phone by posing the query "Confidence or Naiveté?" "Honor Magic series will exceed Indian consumers' expectations in reality" is the language that appears on the post.

Advertisment

Honor Magic series: Release Date

Sheth has yet to disclose the precise release date or model for the Magic series in India, which is noteworthy because it will undoubtedly compete with the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, which is set to arrive in the market.

In September of last year, during IFA 2023, the Honor Magic V2 was revealed. A special edition, the Honor Magic V2 RSR, was later developed by the business in association with Porsche Design. They were revealed during the MWC 2024 in February in a few markets.

Advertisment

Honor Magic series: Expected Features and Specifications

MagicOS 7.2, based on Android 13, powers both the Honor Magic V2 and Honor Magic V2 RSR. They have a 7.92-inch inner OLED panel with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a 6.43-inch OLED cover display. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which has up to 1TB of internal storage and 16GB of RAM, powers them. At just 9.9mm, the foldables are incredibly thin.

With the Magic V2 series, Honor has included a triple rear camera unit that consists of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 20-megapixel telephoto unit. A 16-megapixel selfie camera is included. The phones include a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged wirelessly using a 66W charger. The 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variant of the Honor Magic V2 RSR costs EUR 2,699 (about Rs. 2,42,000) in Europe.