Honor Magic V3: Snapdragon Powerhouse Enters Global Arena

The company's next-generation foldable phone, the Honor Magic V3, was introduced in China in July and may soon be available in other markets. A popular performance benchmarking website has spotted a new smartphone version, providing a preview of what to expect from the device should it be released in other locations. The smartphone manufacturer will probably give the Magic V3 foldable phone the same specs as the one introduced in China.

Honor Magic V3: Specifications

The Magic V3, Honor's next-generation foldable, has already stirred the Chinese market. There is growing anticipation for a worldwide release after its successful start. Honor may be preparing for a wider release, as seen by recent sightings on benchmarking platforms, where it may replicate the remarkable specifications displayed in the Chinese version.

With its potent Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, ample RAM, and storage capacity, the Magic V3 is expected to deliver flagship-calibre performance. There has been a lot of interest in the device because of its unique qualities, which include its small outside screen and enormous, high-resolution inside display.

With a possible worldwide release, the Honor Magic V3 will be a strong competitor in the expanding foldable smartphone market. Its cutting-edge features, such as the formidable Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, are expected to upend the market dynamics and put established competitors like Samsung to the test.

The main competitors of the Honor Magic V3 will be:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series: As the industry leader, Samsung will set the standard for foldable technology.

Oppo Find N series: The business is expected to advance rivalry given its encouraging debut into the foldable market.

Google Pixel Fold: Although it is still a relatively new product, Google's Pixel Fold is becoming more and more popular and may become a threat.

Introducing the Honor Magic V3 worldwide is expected to increase competition in the high-end foldable smartphone market, giving consumers more options and maybe lowering prices.

Honor Magic V3: Geekbench listing

MySmartPrice came upon a Geekbench listing for a smartphone with the model number "FCP-N49." The item details the gadget's octa-core processor, which received 1,914 points in the single-core test and 5,354 points in the multi-core test. The listing states that the primary core of the chipset has a maximum clock speed of 3.30GHz.

This phone is going to include an Adreno 750 GPU. According to benchmark data, CPU frequency, and GPU information, the Honour Magic V3 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the company's flagship processor that will be released in 2023. It has 12GB of RAM listed as a feature.

Although the model number FCP-N49 is not directly disclosed in the Geekbench entry, the study notes that the identical model number was discovered on a Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) listing under the Honour Magic V3 brand. The Magic V3 version just released in China is model number FCP-AN10.