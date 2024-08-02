Honor Magic6 Pro 5G: Has the World’s first intent-based UI

The HONOR Magic6 Pro is set to disrupt the Indian market with its revolutionary second-generation Silicon-carbon battery, industry-leading Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, and the world’s first intent-based UI, MagicOS 8.0. Combining these groundbreaking features, the HONOR Magic6 Pro promises to deliver unparalleled performance, advanced battery life, and an intuitive user experience.

With a dedication to exceeding user expectations in terms of performance and innovation, HONOR presents a smooth, intelligent interface enhanced with state-of-the-art AI-powered features. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 ensures exceptional gaming performance and sets a new smartphone efficiency and user satisfaction standard. By harnessing advancements from the electric vehicle industry, the HONOR Magic6 Pro features a 5,600mAh second-generation Silicon-carbon battery, demonstrating exceptional performance in extreme temperatures.

Elevating battery capacity with long-lasting 5600mAh HONOR Second-generation Silicon-carbon

At the heart of the HONOR Magic6 Pro lies its groundbreaking second-generation Silicon-carbon battery, a technology inspired by advancements in the electric vehicle (EV) industry. This innovative battery solution, previously used in Tesla’s EV models, is designed to offer exceptional battery life and performance under various conditions. The HONOR Magic6 Pro has a robust 5,600mAh Silicon-carbon battery that excels even in extreme environments. It supports streaming videos for up to 81 minutes at -20°C with just 10% battery remaining, showcasing its superior low-temperature performance. To complement this, HONOR’s advanced Power Enhanced Chip HONOR E1 ensures efficient power management and enhanced battery life, even in harsh weather conditions. With 80W HONOR Wired SuperCharge and 66W HONOR Wireless SuperCharge, users can recharge their device to 100% in just 39 minutes, ensuring they stay connected and productive throughout the day.

Exceptional Performance and Gen AI capabilities with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

The HONOR Magic6 Pro is powered by the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, delivering a remarkable 30% boost in CPU performance and a 25% enhancement in GPU capabilities. Whether diving into high-performance gaming, streaming your favorite content, or juggling multiple tasks, you’ll experience unparalleled speed and smoothness. With the Qualcomm AI Engine, the Magic6 Pro enjoys a 98% increase in AI performance, ensuring that everything from gaming to multitasking is faster and more responsive. This advanced platform sets a new benchmark for smartphone performance, offering exceptional efficiency and a superior user experience.

Cutting-edge AI Capabilities, Enhanced Performance, Seamless Multi-Device Connections, and a Leap into the Future with MagicOS 8.0, the World’s First Intent-Based UI

The HONOR Magic6 Pro introduces MagicOS 8.0, the world’s first intent-based UI, which elevates the user experience to new dimensions. This innovative operating system, built on Android 14, elevates the HONOR Magic6 Pro to new heights, providing a seamlessly connected and brilliant experience. MagicOS 8.0 is designed to cater to your needs with advanced features that enhance productivity and make everyday interactions more intuitive.

Magic Portal: Personalized App Navigation

Magic Portal, a unique feature of MagicOS 8.0, leverages artificial intelligence to comprehend your usage habits and preferences. This means the Magic6 Pro will intuitively guide you to the apps you need based on your behavior, making your interactions smoother and more personalized.

MagicRing: Seamless Cross-Device Collaboration

MagicRing is a game-changer for connecting and collaborating with your devices. It enables effortless sharing and synchronization across your HONOR ecosystem, allowing you to share content seamlessly between devices. With MagicRing, you can use the Magic6 Pro’s camera as a webcam for your HONOR tablets or laptops, enhancing your connectivity and making multi-device workflows more integrated.

Magic Capsule: Quick Access to Notifications

The Magic Capsule feature provides a new level of interaction by allowing you to access additional information directly from your notifications. Simply tap on a notification, and the Magic Capsule will expand to show relevant details, helping you manage your daily tasks without navigating multiple apps.

AI Privacy Call: Enhanced Conversation Privacy

AI Privacy Call 3.0 takes user privacy to the next level with smart volume adjustments based on your environment. This feature ensures your conversations remain private even in noisy or crowded places. You can now activate privacy mode at a higher volume level, giving you greater peace of mind during your calls.

With the HONOR Magic6 Pro launch, HONOR is setting a new standard in the smartphone industry. Combining advanced battery technology, exceptional performance, and a revolutionary user interface, the Magic6 Pro is a testament to HONOR’s commitment to innovation and user-centric design. The Magic6 Pro, which gives Indian consumers a peek at what smartphones may look like as HONOR continues to push technological frontiers, is the ideal partner for people who expect perfection in every area of their digital lives.