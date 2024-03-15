Honor Unveils Magic 6 Ultimate

The Honor Magic 6 Ultimate Edition, which is claimed to be the successor to the Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Edition, is set to be released in China soon, alongside the Honor Magic 6 RSR and the Honor MagicBook Pro 16. Previously, the business showed the design and colour options for future devices. It has also confirmed several essential features of the phone's display. The Magic 6 Ultimate model will join the Honor Magic 6 line, which debuted in February with the Honor Magic 6 and Honor Magic 6 Pro.

Advertisment

In a Weibo post, the business disclosed that the upcoming Honor Magic 6 Ultimate Edition will feature a dual-stack tandem OLED display, which is said to prolong screen life by 600 percent while improving battery efficiency by up to 40%. The Honor Magic 6 phone will be available with an "Honor Stacked Oasis Eye Protection Screen" (translated from Chinese) on 18 March at 7:30pm Beijing time (5pm IST).

Advertisment

Honor Magic 6 Ultimate Edition

Another post stated that the Honor Magic 6 Ultimate Edition will include Honor Diamond Rhino Glass protection, which is touted to be scratch- and drop-resistant. Meanwhile, both the Magic 6 Ultimate and the Magic 6 RSR (influenced by Porsche) are expected to receive an SLR-level "super dynamic Eagle Eye camera" (translated from Chinese), which is said to offer the world's first car-level LOFIC (lateral overflow integration capacitor) technology.

Advertisment

Honor Magic 6 Ultimate Edition: Camera

Honor already stated that the Magic 6 Ultimate Edition will be available in Ink Rock Black and Sky Purple (translated from Chinese) colours. The phone's centrally located rear camera module is noticeably different in design from the other devices in the range. The squarish shape is softened at the diagonally opposite corners. Three camera sensors and an elliptical flash unit are housed within the module. The Honor Magic 6 Ultimate Edition phones feature imitation leather finishes.

The Honor Magic 6 Ultimate Edition is said to have up to 100x digital zoom. The handset's other specifications have yet to be discovered. More information is anticipated to surface closer to the launch date.