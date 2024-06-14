How Effective is the Protection of the OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G, India’s First IP69 Rated Phone?

OPPO India has introduced the OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G, a smartphone that stands out as the first in the Indian market to feature an IP69 certification. Marketed as 'Monsoon Ready,' this device is equipped with IP69, IP68, and IP66 ratings, providing comprehensive protection against water and dust. This makes it suitable for use in challenging environments, offering robust durability that extends beyond typical consumer electronics standards.

Advertisment

What does IP69 protection mean for smartphones?

The IP69 certification of the OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G signifies its ability to withstand submersion in water up to 1.5 meters deep for 30 minutes. Additionally, it is designed to resist high-temperature water jets from any direction, further ensuring its resilience under extreme conditions.

This extensive water resistance is complemented by other certifications like IP68 and IP66, which provide added layers of protection against dust and lower levels of water exposure.

Advertisment

Moreover, the device has achieved SGS certification and has undergone rigorous military standard testing, attesting to its durability and reliability. For enhanced display protection, it features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which is currently the most robust version of Gorilla Glass available, designed to withstand drops and scratches.

Pricing and Availability

The OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G is offered in two attractive color options: Dusk Pink and Midnight Navy. It comes in two memory configurations: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage priced at Rs 27,999 and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage priced at Rs 29,999. Starting from June 20, 2024, the device will be available for purchase in India.

Customers can buy it from leading online platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, as well as directly from OPPO.

Advertisment

Additionally, buyers can benefit from a 10% instant cashback when using credit and debit cards from HDFC Bank, SBI, and ICICI Bank.

OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G Technical Specifications

The OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G features a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering a smooth and responsive user experience. The screen is safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Running on Android 14 (ColorOS 14), the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor. It supports up to 8GB of RAM and offers storage options up to 256GB.

The device houses a 5000mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging capability, ensuring quick recharge times.

The camera setup includes a dual-lens system on the back with a 64MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor, along with an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies.

As a 5G device, it supports all relevant 5G bands in India and incorporates AI features within ColorOS 14, allowing users to edit photos by removing unwanted objects from backgrounds.

Stay tuned for an in-depth review of the OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G to explore its performance, usability, and real-world durability.