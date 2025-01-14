How OPPO is approaching OPPO Find N5 smartphone launch in India?

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO is to launch a new model in its book-style foldable line after a year. A post by OnePlus founder and OPPO Chief Product Officer Pete Lau on Weibo was cited to support the claim that the OPPO Find N5 will launch in China in February. The report further states that the phone is likely to be released globally as the OnePlus Open 2.

Advertisment

In 2023, OnePlus launched its first foldable smartphone in India and other global markets based on OPPO’s Find N3, which was only available in China and a few other countries. Following the China launch of the OPPO Find N5, the OnePlus Open 2 is expected to launch globally.

OPPO Find N5: Expected Specifications

Pete Lau’s post previews the book-style foldable smartphone from a side profile and touts it as the world’s thinnest foldable flagship device. The OPPO Find N5 is believed to have a titanium build and a focus on durability in its industrial design. The device is reportedly IPX8 for water resistance.

Advertisment

It is expected to come with a triple camera setup containing a Hasselblad-branded periscope zoom lens. The phone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, which supports satellite communication. The device is said to be powered by a 6,000mAh battery 80W and or expected to come with 100W.

It is expected to have Android 15-based ColorOS and display of 6.85-inch main screen with 2k resolution with LTPO technology.