Huawei Launches Feature-Packed Pura 70 Ultra & Pro+

Huawei, a well-known smartphone industry leader, has lifted the bar again by introducing its two flagship smartphones, the Pura 70 Ultra and Pura 70 Pro+. These cutting-edge gadgets are precisely designed to meet power users' and photography fans' needs and tastes, with numerous outstanding features and advancements. Huawei announced its two flagship devices, the Huawei Pura 70 Ultra and Huawei Pura 70 Pro+, on Thursday (18 April). The new devices run HarmonyOS 4.2 and have 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage. The Huawei Pura 70 Ultra and the Huawei Pura 70 Pro+ sport 6.8-inch OLED LTPO display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and triple back cameras, led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. They include dual satellite communication and 100W quick wired charging.

The Huawei Pura 70 Ultra is powered by a 5,200mAh battery, while the Huawei Pura 70 Pro has a 5050mAh battery. The new phones are the company's first Pura-branded smartphones.

Huawei Pura 70 Ultra, Huawei Pura 70 Pro+ Price

The Huawei Pura 70 Ultra is priced at CNY 9,999 (approximately Rs. 1,15,000) for the 16GB + 512GB storage model and CNY 10,999 (about Rs. 1,26,800) for the 16GB + 1TB storage option. It comes in four colorways: Chanson Green, Mocha Brown, Starburst White, and Starburst Black (translated from Chinese).

The Huawei Pura 70 Pro+ costs CNY 7,999 (approximately Rs. 92,000) for the 512GB storage model and CNY 8,999 (about Rs. 1,03,000) for the 1TB storage variant. It comes in three colours: Lightweave Silver, Phantom Black, and String White (translated from Chinese). Both variants are now for sale in China.

Huawei Pura 70 Ultra and Pura 70 Pro+ specs

HarmonyOS 4.2 powers the Huawei Pura 70 Ultra and Huawei Pura 70 Pro+, dual SIM (Nano). They have a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,260 x 2,844 pixel) OLED LTPO display with an adaptable refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz, 1440 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, 300Hz touch sampling rate, and 460ppi pixel density. The displays have Kunlun glass protection. The company has yet to confirm the chipsets in the Huawei Pura 70 Ultra and Huawei Pura 70 Pro+, although they are widely expected to have the newest Kirin 9010 SoC. They come with 16GB of RAM and 512GB or 1TB of storage space. The phones do not support memory card expansion.

The Huawei Pura 70 Ultra and Pura 70 Pro+ have a triple rear camera configuration with LED flash. The former's camera arrangement consists of a retractable 1-inch 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 50-megapixel macro telephoto sensor with optical image stabilisation and autofocus. Meanwhile, the Huawei Pura 70 Pro+ has a 50-megapixel sensor with OIS, a 12.5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 48-megapixel macro telephoto lens. Both phones include 13-megapixel front-facing cameras.

The Huawei Pura 70 Ultra and Huawei Pura 70 Pro+ have Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/AGPS, NFC, GLONASS, Beidou, NavIC, and a USB Type-C charging connector. Onboard sensors include gravity, infrared (IR), hall, gyroscope, compass, ambient light, and proximity sensors. There is also an on-screen fingerprint scanner for authentication. They also have an IP68 rating for dust and water protection.

The Huawei Pura 70 Ultra and Huawei Pura 70 Pro+ provide dual satellite connection, allowing users to make and receive calls and send texts over a satellite system. Huawei has included a 5,200mAh battery in the Pura 70 Ultra variant and a 5050mAh battery in the Pura 70 Pro+. They offer 100W rapid wired charging and 18W wired reverse charging. Both models include 80W wireless fast charging and 20W wireless reverse charging.

The Huawei Pura 70 Ultra measures 162.6 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm and weighs 226 g. The Huawei Pura 70 Pro+ measures 162.6 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm and weighs 220 grams.