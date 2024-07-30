HUAWEI Nova Flip Coming Soon, Company Reveals Teaser

HUAWEI has begun generating excitement for the Nova Flip, revealing a teaser ahead of its official launch in China this August. The teaser showcases a compact square external screen and dual rear cameras encased in a square camera, a departure from the circular screen design seen in the Pocket 2 introduced earlier this year.

The Morse code embedded in the teaser video spells out "Flip," confirming the name HUAWEI Nova Flip, marking it as the first flip phone in the Nova series. Aimed at a youthful demographic, the Nova Flip is anticipated to be more affordable than the Pocket series.

HUAWEI August 6th Event

HUAWEI is expected to unveil the Nova Flip along with a range of other products at its event on August 6th. These products include the MateBook GT 14, MatePad Pro 12.2, MatePad Air 2024, and the Hongmeng Smart Enjoy S9 car. The teaser video, posted on HUAWEI’s Weibo channel, features a member of the TFBoys music band demonstrating the clamshell design in a striking Lime green color.

The Nova Flip will feature a square cover display adjacent to the camera module. Although the screen is relatively small by today’s standards, it is larger than the display on the Huawei Pocket foldable.

The teaser video, characterized by a series of clicks and clacks representing Morse code, reveals that the Nova Flip will have two rear cameras, a punch-hole camera on the inside panel, and a flat power key likely doubling as a fingerprint scanner.

In addition to the Nova Flip, HUAWEI’s August 6th event is anticipated to showcase several other products, including a new MateBook GT laptop, MatePad Pro 12.2, MatePad Air 2024 tablets, and a Printer X1 Max.

Price Details

Currently, no detailed specifications for the Nova Flip have been disclosed. HUAWEI also offers Pocket-branded flip phones in China, with the Pocket 2, announced in February, featuring a Kirin chipset and priced at 7,299 Yuan (approximately $1,000). The Nova Flip, aimed at the younger generation through HUAWEI's Nova sub-brand, is expected to feature sub-flagship or midrange specifications to keep it more affordable.