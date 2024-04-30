Advertisment
smartphones News

Infinix GT 20 Pro Debuts Globally

Boasting a dual-chip configuration, this smartphone combines the formidable power of a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate processor with the specialized prowess of a dedicated Pixelworks X5 Turbo gaming display chip.

author-image
Kapish Khajuria
New Update
Infinix GT 20 Pro

Highlights

Advertisment
  • A special Pixelworks X5 Turbo gaming display chip is present in the Infinix GT 20 Pro.
  • Since it already has a BIS certification, an Indian launch is anticipated.



Infinix has unveiled its latest addition to the GT-series smartphone lineup, introducing the globally launched Infinix GT 20 Pro. Positioned as a gaming-centric device, the Infinix GT 20 Pro inherits the Cyber Mecha design language from its predecessor, exuding a futuristic aesthetic appeal. Boasting a dual-chip configuration, this smartphone combines the formidable power of a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate processor with the specialized prowess of a dedicated Pixelworks X5 Turbo gaming display chip.

Infinix GT 20 Pro: Price, Availability

Advertisment

As for its availability and pricing, the Infinix GT 20 Pro commands a price tag of SAR 1,299 (approximately Rs 28,900) for the variant equipped with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage in the Saudi Arabian market. Additionally, an alternative configuration featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is also on offer. With the Infinix GT 20 Pro having already secured certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards, eager consumers can anticipate its imminent launch in the Indian market.

What is Cyber Mecha Design?

Delving into its distinctive Cyber Mecha design ethos, the Infinix GT 20 Pro showcases an intricate Mecha Loop LED Interface, boasting a palette of 8 vivid color combinations and offering four dynamic lighting effects for personalized customization. Furthermore, the device incorporates a cutting-edge Stable Frame-rate Engine tailored for optimized gaming experiences, ensuring both power efficiency and seamless performance during intense gameplay sessions.

Advertisment

Noteworthy features include a high-refresh-rate 144Hz display, a sophisticated 108MP triple-camera setup, and a host of additional enhancements aimed at delivering an immersive and immersive user experience.

Key Highlights

 

Specification

Infinix GT 20 Pro

Display

6.78-inch AMOLED screen with 144Hz refresh rate, Full HD+ resolution (2436×1080 pixels)

Processor

MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC, Mali G610 GPU, and Pixelworks X5 Turbo Dedicated Gaming Display Chip

Memory

8GB/12GB LPDDR5X RAM

Storage

256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Software

XOS 14 for GT, based on Android 14, eligible for two Android version upgrades and three years of security patch updates

Cameras

108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 main sensor with optical image stabilization, 2MP depth sensor, 2MP macro sensor, and quad-LED flash

Front Camera

32MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture

Battery

5,000mAh

Charging

45W fast charging, USB Type-C

Security

In-display fingerprint scanner

Audio

Stereo speaker setup, JBL sound

Others

IP54 rating, IR Blaster, Cyber Mecha Loop Mini LED, and Mecha Loop Game Lighting Effects

Weight

194 grams

Dimensions

164.26 × 75.43 × 8.15mm

Connectivity

Dual-SIM, 5G, WiFi 6 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and GPS

Color Options

Mecha Blue, Mecha Orange, and Mecha Silver

 

Advertisment