Infinix GT 20 Pro Debuts Globally

A special Pixelworks X5 Turbo gaming display chip is present in the Infinix GT 20 Pro.

Since it already has a BIS certification, an Indian launch is anticipated.





Infinix has unveiled its latest addition to the GT-series smartphone lineup, introducing the globally launched Infinix GT 20 Pro. Positioned as a gaming-centric device, the Infinix GT 20 Pro inherits the Cyber Mecha design language from its predecessor, exuding a futuristic aesthetic appeal. Boasting a dual-chip configuration, this smartphone combines the formidable power of a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate processor with the specialized prowess of a dedicated Pixelworks X5 Turbo gaming display chip.

Infinix GT 20 Pro: Price, Availability

As for its availability and pricing, the Infinix GT 20 Pro commands a price tag of SAR 1,299 (approximately Rs 28,900) for the variant equipped with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage in the Saudi Arabian market. Additionally, an alternative configuration featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is also on offer. With the Infinix GT 20 Pro having already secured certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards, eager consumers can anticipate its imminent launch in the Indian market.

What is Cyber Mecha Design?

Delving into its distinctive Cyber Mecha design ethos, the Infinix GT 20 Pro showcases an intricate Mecha Loop LED Interface, boasting a palette of 8 vivid color combinations and offering four dynamic lighting effects for personalized customization. Furthermore, the device incorporates a cutting-edge Stable Frame-rate Engine tailored for optimized gaming experiences, ensuring both power efficiency and seamless performance during intense gameplay sessions.

Noteworthy features include a high-refresh-rate 144Hz display, a sophisticated 108MP triple-camera setup, and a host of additional enhancements aimed at delivering an immersive and immersive user experience.

Key Highlights