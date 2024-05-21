Infinix GT 20 Pro Gaming Features Revealed: Gaming Powerhouse?

Infinix is about to release a new phone in its well-liked GT line, which is focused mainly on gaming. The brand formally confirmed the launch of the Infinix GT 20 Pro smartphone in India on 21 May 2024. With many intriguing features, the newest Infinix smartphone will give users a new gaming experience. First, it comes with a design that draws inspiration from gaming, a MediaTek chipset, a specialised gaming CPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and more. Thus, you've come to the correct spot if you want to learn everything there is to know about the newest Infinix GT 20 Pro.

Details of Infinix GT 20 Pro's launch in India

Infinix has announced that on 21 May 2024, it will launch the GT 20 Pro smartphone in India. The company's official YouTube channel and website will stream the debut event live at 12:00 pm IST. Furthermore, the brand's social media accounts provide you with real-time updates.

Estimated Cost and Release Date for the Infinix GT 20 Pro in India

The Infinix GT 20 Pro pricing range in India has been made public by the business. The brand states that the most recent smartphone should cost less than Rs 25,000. This puts it against devices such as the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G, iQoo Z9x, OnePlus Nord CE 4, and more. Additionally, Flipkart will be able to sell it.

Anticipated Features and Specifications for the Infinix GT 20 Pro

Learning about its features and characteristics is more straightforward since the smartphone has already been introduced to the world market. Everything you should know is as follows:

Design

The most recent Infinix GT 20 Pro has an RGB light on the back panel and a new Cyber Mecha design. Four different lighting effects and eight colour combinations will be available with the Mecha loop lighting. The three colour options for the smartphone are Mecha Orange, Mecha Silver, and Mecha Blue, as verified by the brand.

OS and Performance

Performance-wise, the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate processor and Mali-G610 MC6 GPU power the Infinix GT 20 Pro. The phone has 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and up to 12GB of DDR5X RAM. The phone will include up to 256GB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM. Additionally, the phone has an X-Boost mode that improves the gaming experience on the gadget. Furthermore, according to the firm, the GT 20 Pro received ratings of 950K+ on AnTuTu. The smartphone's operating system, XOS 14, is based on the Android 14 operating system. Infinix said the phone would have a pure and uncluttered operating system. Additionally, the new gadget will come with 36 months of security patches and two years of significant Android updates from the brand.

Camera

Three back cameras will be available on the Infinix GT 20 Pro. The phone will have three cameras: a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 2-megapixel macro, and a 108-megapixel primary sensor. The phone has a 32-megapixel camera on the front for making video calls and taking pictures. In addition, the device has a quad-LED flash, Super Night mode, dual video mode, and 4K recording at 60 frames per second.

Battery and Additional Information

A large 5,000 mAh battery with 45 W fast charging capabilities powers the Infinix GT 20 Pro. In addition, it features Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, an IR blaster, dual speakers, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a USB Type-C port. The phone weighs 194 grammes and is 164.26 x 75.43 x 8.15 mm in size.

Display

The 6.78-inch LTPS AMOLED Full HD+ display, with a screen resolution of 2436 x 1080 pixels, will be featured on the Infinix GT 20 Pro. The phone has a 360Hz touch sampling rate and a 144Hz screen refresh rate. It also has a 94.3 percent screen-to-body ratio and a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. Additionally, you receive a dedicated Pixelworks X5 Turbo Gaming Display chipset, which, according to the manufacturer, offers a gaming experience with up to 90 frames per second and 37% less power consumption.