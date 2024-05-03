Infinix GT 20 Pro: Gaming Smartphone Launch

Infinix revealed its latest gaming-focused phone, the Infinix GT 20 Pro, in Saudi Arabia on Sunday (29 April). A MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC powers the new mid-range device from the Transsion group subsidiary and features a dedicated Pixelworks X5 Turbo gaming chip. The Chinese smartphone maker has now teased the debut of the Infinix GT 20 Pro in India. It has also announced intentions to launch a few more gaming-focused products under the GT series, dubbed "GT Verse." An Infinix GT Book laptop has been confirmed as part of the future lineup.

Infinix GT 20 Pro: GT Verse label

Shortly after the global launch of the Infinix GT 20 Pro smartphone, Infinix began teasing the new line of gaming-centric goods under the GT Verse label via its social media accounts. The business boasts that future gadgets will include high-speed processors and advanced cooling systems for a flawless gaming experience. In addition, a microsite for the Infinix GT 20 Pro has gone live on Infinix India's website, indicating that it will be available in the nation soon. More information regarding the launch will be announced on 6 May.

Infinix GT Book gaming laptop: Features

The Infinix GT Book gaming laptop is also expected to launch under the GT Verse banner soon. It is confirmed to have a 16-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It may be configured with up to a 13th-generation Intel Core i9-13900H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU.

The Infinix GT Book has an ICE Storm 3.0 dual-fan cooling system. It has a Cyber Mecha design with an adaptable LED interface and weighs 1.99 kg. The laptop features a 70Wh battery and a 190W power adaptor.

GT Verse product collection: Expected Products

Aside from the Infinix GT 20 Pro and GT Book laptop, the GT Verse product collection will include a new set of headphones, a gaming mouse, and a cooling fan. The names of these products are unknown, although the fan and mouse are featured on the official Infinix India website.

Infinix GT 20 Pro: Price

The Infinix GT 20 Pro is available in Saudi Arabia for SAR 1,299 (approximately Rs 28,800). It features a cyber mecha design with RBG mini-LED lighting at the back. It was introduced as the official gaming phone of the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL).