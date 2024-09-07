Infinix Hot 50 released, entry segment phone with 5,000mah battery

Infinix has introduced another budget-friendly smartphone, the Infinix Hot 50, further expanding its lineup of entry-level devices in India. The phone offers a balanced mix of essential features at an affordable price point.

Featuring a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 720x1600 resolution, it delivers a smooth experience with a 120Hz refresh rate—a feature typically found in higher-end smartphones. Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core chipset, ensuring reliable performance for everyday tasks.

Highlighted features

One of the standout features of the Hot 50 is its 48MP primary camera, which uses the Sony IMX582 sensor, allowing for high-quality photography in its price segment. The rear camera setup includes a depth sensor (f/2.4 aperture) and an AI lens, enhancing photo quality with depth effects and artificial intelligence features. The front camera, an 8MP shooter, is equipped with an LED flash for better-lit selfies in low-light conditions.

Infinix Hot 50 Price

The device is available in two configurations: 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 10,999, respectively. Storage is expandable up to 1 TB via a microSD card, making it a solid choice for users needing additional space for apps, media, and files.

For security, the Hot 50 includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and with an IP54 rating, it offers basic dust and splash resistance. The device runs Android 14 with Infinix's XOS skin on top, providing a user-friendly interface.

Other details

A key selling point for the Infinix Hot 50 is its 5000mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charging, ensuring that users can quickly recharge and stay powered throughout the day.

The phone is available in four vibrant colors—Vibrant Blue, Sleek Black, Sage Green, and Dreamy Purple—and will be sold online via Flipkart starting September 9. Additionally, Infinix is offering a Rs 1,000 discount for buyers using select bank cards as part of the launch promotion.

Overall, the Infinix Hot 50 provides a solid blend of design, camera capabilities, and battery life, making it a strong contender in the entry-level smartphone market.