Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G and Pro+ 5G Launches Big in India

Infinix has fulfilled its promise by launching the Note 40 Pro 5G and Pro+ 5G smartphones in India. Both devices feature a 6.78-inch FHD+ 120Hz 55° 3D curved AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection, alongside a unibody MDA (metal device antenna) design. They boast a powerful 108MP camera with OIS and a 3x Lossless Superzoom camera.

Infinix Note 40 series' new features

Infinix highlighted the inclusion of AI enhancements such as Active Halo AI lighting and a partnership with Sound by JBL. These smartphones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset, offering up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The smartphones are equipped with All-Round FastCharge 2.0 technology, driven by Infinix's inaugural self-developed Cheetah X1 chip. The Pro+ model showcases a 100W Multi-Speed FastCharge capability, capable of reaching a 50% charge in just 8 minutes in hyper mode. Meanwhile, the Pro 5G variant boasts a 45W fast charge, achieving a 50% charge in 26 minutes.

Feature Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Series Display 6.78-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED Resolution 2436×1080 pixels Refresh Rate 120Hz Brightness Up to 1300 nits peak Dimming 2160Hz PWM Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7020 6nm CPU Octa Core (2 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2GHz Cortex-A55) GPU IMG BXM-8-256 RAM 8GB Storage 256GB (UFS 2.2), expandable up to 1TB Operating System Android 14 with XOS 14 Rear Camera 108MP (f/1.75) + 2MP macro + 2MP depth Video Recording 2K Front Camera 32MP (f/2.2) Security In-display fingerprint sensor, IR sensor Audio Stereo speakers, Sound by JBL Microphones Dual microphones Resistance Dust and Splash-resistant (IP53) Dimensions 164.28×74.5×8.09mm Weight 190g (Titan Gold), 196g (Vintage Green) Battery 5000mAh with 45W All-Round FastCharge2.0 Wireless Charging 20W Wireless MagCharge

Infinix Note 40 series supports 20W Wireless Magcharge

Both models support 20W Wireless MagCharge. In terms of battery capacity, the series features high-density batteries, with the Pro+ sporting a 4500mAh capacity and the Pro featuring 5000mAh. According to the company, these batteries can endure 1,600 full cycles while maintaining 80% energy retention.

The inclusion of reverse charging enables the sharing of power with other devices, whether wired or wirelessly, at speeds of up to 10W. Support for the PD3.0 protocol allows for charging laptops using the phone's charger.

For added convenience, Infinix offers the MagKit, facilitating a magnetic charging experience. The kit includes the GaN 68W Fast Charger, the phone case MagCase, the magnetic charging pad MagPad, and the magnetic power bank MagPower, equipped with a built-in 3020mAh battery.

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G: Price and availability

In terms of pricing and availability, the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G is available in Vintage Green and Titan Gold colors, priced at Rs. 21,999. On the other hand, the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G also comes in Vintage Green and Titan Gold and is priced at Rs. 24,999. Both phones are currently on sale through Flipkart.

As part of launch offers, customers purchasing during the early bird sale on April 12th will receive a free MagCase and MagPower worth Rs. 4,999. Additionally, there's a Rs. 2000 discount available for HDFC and SBI Credit Card holders.