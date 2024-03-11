Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G Retail Leak

The Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G is set to come later this year. The model could join three other variants in the Infinix Note 40 lineup: the original Infinix Note 40, the Infinix Note 40 Pro 4G, and the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G. Previously, the 4G edition of the Infinix Note 40 Pro was discovered on a certification website. A report has now shown a leaked photograph of the retail packaging for the Note 40 Pro+ 5G model. This suggests some charging information about the alleged handset.

Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G: MagCharge wireless charging

According to a Gizmochina story citing a leaked Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G retail box photograph, the phone would include All-Round FastCharge 2.0 technology and 100W wired fast charging. The graphic also indicates that the device would enable MagCharge wireless charging, which employs a magnet and is touted to be more efficient than traditional wireless charging. The box also shows that the handset will feature NFC connectivity.

The Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G was discovered on Indonesia's SDPPI website under the model number X6851B. It's said to have a curved AMOLED display. According to the source, the base Note 40 and Note 40 Pro variants were previously found on Google Play Console, where they were described as having the MediaTek Helio G99 CPU. The Note 40 and Note 40 Pro phones are also expected to display 1,080 x 2,436 pixels and a pixel density of 480ppi.

Infinix Note 40 and Note 40 Pro: Specifications

According to the source, the base Infinix Note 40 and Note 40 Pro variants were found on the FCC website. According to these listings, the vanilla model will support 45W wired and 5W wireless charging, while the Pro model supports 70W wired charging.

Furthermore, the base and Pro variants have purportedly been identified on a Bluetooth SIG listing, indicating Bluetooth 5.3 capability. They are also expected to have 5,000mAh batteries each. Previously, the Infinix Note 40 Pro was listed with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of inbuilt storage.

The Infinix Note 30 Pro features a 5,000mAh battery that supports 68W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging. Meanwhile, the Infinix Note 30 VIP debuted with 50W wireless fast charging capability.