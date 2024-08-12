Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G vs Realme 12 Pro: Who Wins the Test?

The market for mid-range smartphones is expanding quickly, giving customers a wide selection of alternatives that balance high-end functionality and price. The Realme 12 Pro and the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G are two of the most noteworthy competitors in this competitive market, each presenting unique advantages. These two smartphones have had a significant impact thanks to their remarkable specs and appealing prices, as consumers on a tight budget look for devices that offer value and performance. This article compares the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G vs the Realme 12 Pro in-depth, looking at important factors like performance, battery life, design, and photography capabilities to help you decide which best suits your needs and tastes.

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G vs Realme 12 Pro: Design and Display

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G

A substantial 6.78-inch AMOLED display with rich contrasts and vibrant colours makes for an eye-catching experience on the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G. The overall user experience is improved, especially when gaming and watching videos, thanks to the fast refresh rate, which guarantees fluid graphics and seamless scrolling. With a focus on creating a premium feel through its minimalist aesthetic and ergonomic build, the design is sleek and contemporary.

Realme 12 Pro

However, the 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display on the Realme 12 Pro is significantly smaller and still has excellent brightness and clarity. Its unique design features a sophisticated gradient finish that adds a dramatic light reflection and a flat, elegant frame that lends an air of refinement. It appeals to consumers who appreciate both functionality and beauty because of this design decision.

Comparison

The Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G may be advantageous for people who value a larger screen for more immersive video consumption, making it perfect for media fans. Nevertheless, both phones feature excellent screens. On the other hand, people who value a more compact design with a trendy edge may find the Realme 12 Pro appealing.

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G vs Realme 12 Pro: Performance

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G

The MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset, which powers the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G, provides dependable performance for everyday tasks like social media surfing and multitasking. While it might not be the best option for demanding games or apps, this chipset can manage gaming with respectable efficiency. For consumers searching for balanced performance at a reasonable price, the Dimensity 7020 is a good choice because it guarantees smooth operation and satisfactory power management.

Realme 12 Pro

On the other hand, the Realme 12 Pro sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 CPU, which is generally marginally more efficient and performant than the Dimensity 7020. Strong processing power, improved AI capabilities, and increased energy economy are the Snapdragon chipset's hallmarks, making demanding apps, gaming, and multitasking more seamless. Over time, the user experience is further improved by the Snapdragon platform's propensity for enhanced support for software upgrades and optimisations.

Comparison

Thanks to its Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 CPU, the Realme 12 Pro has a minor advantage in terms of raw processing power. Because of this, it's a better option for people who need a little more performance headroom, especially when gaming and multitasking, when the differences between chipsets are more apparent.

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G vs Realme 12 Pro: Camera

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G

The 108MP primary camera of the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G is a fantastic tool for taking detailed, high-resolution pictures. Its high megapixel count is helpful for those who want to trim or enlarge photos without sacrificing too much detail. The camera may, however, operate mediocrely in low light, with possible problems including noise and diminished clarity, which is typical of tiny sensor cameras even with high megapixel counts.

Realme 12 Pro

On the other hand, the 50MP primary camera on the Realme 12 Pro is designed for good image quality, especially in well-lit areas. The camera produces natural colours, crisp details, and well-balanced exposure. The Realme 12 Pro also excels in portrait photography because its sophisticated algorithms and sensors produce eye-catching background blur and subject focus. Because of its adaptability, the camera system performs well in various shooting situations, including low light, where its superior picture processing may allow it to surpass Infinix.

Comparison

The Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G is a wonderful choice if you want a greater megapixel count and the ability to take detailed pictures. However, Realme 12 Pro might be a better option if you value overall image quality, which includes more robust low-light performance and superior portrait photography.

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G vs Realme 12 Pro: Battery

The Realme 12 Pro and the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G have batteries with reasonable lifespans, so users should not have to constantly recharge them to get through a full day of regular use. The Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G is anticipated to have a larger battery, maybe 5,000mAh, to enable more extended usage periods. Fast charging technology—possibly as much as 67W—accompanies this increased battery capacity, allowing the gadget to recharge quickly and with less downtime.

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 CPU and optimised software in the Realme 12 Pro are known for their effective power management, even if the device may have a somewhat lower battery—roughly 4,500mAh. Despite the reduced capacity, this contributes to longer battery life. Realme users who are constantly on the go will find it helpful since the phone can be charged from 0% to 100% in less than an hour thanks to its rapid charging support, which is likely around 65W.

Comparison

The battery and charging functionalities have an edge depending on the user's preferences. While the Realme 12 Pro offers economical power use and similarly quick charging, emphasising battery life, the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G might be more appealing to people who value a larger battery and possibly faster charging times.

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G vs Realme 12 Pro: Features

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G

The Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G is often loaded with extra features to satisfy customers who want more out of their handset. It might have a bigger battery, faster charge, and special camera settings for artistic photo and video editing. Known for incorporating features like sophisticated game modes, customisable interfaces, and extensive security choices, Infinix is renowned for improving the entire user experience.

Realme 12 Pro

the Realme 12 Pro is praised for its elegant appearance and effective software optimisation, offering a seamless and intuitive Realme UI experience. This user interface is renowned for its clutter-free experience, dual-mode music sharing, and simple navigation. In addition, the phone's smooth, high-end design with a gradient finish and flat frame will appeal to customers who place equal value on style and utility.

Comparison

Once more, the user's preferences determine which features have an edge. The Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G is an excellent option if you're looking for extra hardware features like a bigger battery or unique photography settings. On the other hand, the Realme 12 Pro is a standout choice if you value a well-rounded software experience with excellent design and deliberate UI improvements.

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G vs Realme 12 Pro: Price

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G- Rs 20950

The Realme 12 Pro and the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G are competitive mid-range smartphones with decent value for their features and performance. Because of its aggressive pricing approach, Infinix is a good choice for people on a tight budget who want a strong and feature-rich handset because it frequently offers more features at a lower price.

Realme 12 Pro- Rs 22977

Its overall better experience justifies the somewhat higher cost of the Realme 12 Pro. This entails a chic appearance, an enhanced user interface, and sometimes the use of higher-quality construction materials. Realme is a formidable competitor in this market thanks to its emphasis on providing a well-rounded solution with dependable performance, excellent camera quality, and a seamless software interface.

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G vs Realme 12 Pro: Conclusion

The decision between the Realme 12 Pro and the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G ultimately falls to your priorities:

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G: This might be a better option for you if you appreciate a big AMOLED display, long battery life, and a concentration on high-megapixel photography at a lower cost.

Realme 12 Pro: The Realme 12 Pro might be the best option if you want a faster processor, an elegant design, and a more sophisticated bundle with dependable software support.