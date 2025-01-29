Infinix Smart 9 HD launched: Is it a top-notch phone under Rs 10000 in India?

Infinix Smart 9 HD has arrived, the company’s latest budget 4G smartphone, which is the successor to Smart 8 HD. The previous edition was launched in 2023. It has a 6.67″ punch-hole HD+ display with a 90Hz display and also comes with new features for notifications.

Infinix Smart 9 HD Key Highlights

Infinix has launched a budget smartphone called the Smart 9 HD in India, marking one of the first devices using the MediaTek Helio G50 SoC. It comes with DTS audio and stereo speakers, 3GB of RAM, and 3GB of virtual RAM via memory fusion. The device comes with Android 14 Go Edition and promises over three years of smooth performance.

Unique Features

The phone, it is stated, has also been tested repeatedly and survived after 250,000 drops. It has a 13MP rear camera with AI capabilities in addition to it carrying an IP54 rating for its dust and water resistance. However, it's got a fairly large 5000mAh battery that supports up to 15W fast charging with a 10W charger in the retail box.

Pricing and availability

The Infinix Smart 9 HD is offered in Coral Gold, Metallic Black, Mint Green, and Neo Titanium colors. The prices of the phone are set at Rs. 6,699 but will be available at Rs. 6,199 after including the Rs. 500 bank offer. The sale for the phone on Flipkart starts on February 4th at noon.

Infinix Smart 9 HD specifications

Display: 6.7-inch HD+ display, 1600 x 720 pixels, 90Hz Refresh Rate, Up to 500 nits peak brightness

Processor: Octa-Core (ARM Cortex-A53 up to 2.2GHz) MediaTek Helio G50 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

RAM: 3GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Os: Android 14 Go Edition with XOS 14

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Camera:

13MP main camera, Zoom flash

8MP front-facing camera, LED flash

Audio: 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, DTS

Dimensions: ‎165.7×77.1×8.35mm; Weight: 188g

Connectivity: 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C

Battery: 5000mAh battery with 10W charging