Infinix ZERO 40 5G and the iQOO Z9s Pro 5G: Analysis and Comparison

There are a lot of new smartphone launches that provide a premium appearance at affordable prices. Infinix ZERO 40 5G and the iQOO Z9s Pro 5G both offer unique features catering to different user preferences. With its unique design and optional leather back, the iQOO Z9s Pro radiates luxury. The standout feature of the Infinix ZERO 40 is its 108 MP primary camera, which allows for high-resolution photography and versatility in capturing different shots. Are you confused about which one to buy? Well, we will make it easier for you to choose. Read the full article below to learn the complete details about both phones.

Design and Display

Both smartphones have distinctive designs that provide a high-end appearance at a reasonable cost. Thanks to its patterned polycarbonate back, the Infinix ZERO 40 has a matte yet glossy feel. Another eye-catching smartphone is the iQOO Z9s Pro, which features Luxe Marble colours and a leather back in Flamboyant Orange. On the other hand, the iQOO Z9s Pro is resistant to dust and water thanks to its IP64 classification. On the other hand, Infinix has an IP54 rating. The 6.78-inch pOLED screen of the Infinix ZERO 40 5G has a refresh rate of 144Hz and a maximum brightness of 1300nits. In contrast, the iQOO Z9s Pro 5G has a 6.77-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate 120Hz and a maximum brightness of 4500 nits.

Camera

The Infinix ZERO 40 5G has a triple camera arrangement, which includes a 2MP depth sensor, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 108MP primary camera. On the other hand, the iQOO Z9s Pro 5G has two cameras: a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera. IQOO has a 16 MP front camera, while Infinix has a 50MP selfie camera.

Performance and battery

A MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate CPU, 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 512GB UFS 3.2 storage power the Infinix ZERO 40 5G. In contrast, the iQOO Z9s Pro 5G has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, and up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

Price

The Infinix ZERO 40 5G is priced at Rs.27999 for 12GB+256GB at retail. In contrast, the 8GB+128GB storage version of the iQOO Z9s Pro 5G starts at Rs24999.

Infinix ZERO 40 5G:

Pros:

Striking design with a premium feel

Vibrant 144Hz AMOLED display

Powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate processor

Impressive 108MP primary camera

Long-lasting 5000mAh battery with fast charging

Cons:

Limited software support compared to iQOO

iQOO Z9s Pro 5G:

Pros:

Powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor

IP64 water and dust resistance

Decent camera performance

Fast charging support

Cons:

Less impressive design compared to the Infinix ZERO 40 5G

What Is the Better Phone in Terms of Features?

The Infinix ZERO 40 5G's higher resolution camera and faster refresh rate can make it more enticing if you value camera quality and display performance. On the other hand, the iQOO Z9s Pro 5G stands out with its premium materials and IP64 rating if you value design, build quality, and water resistance.

Buying Factors

Camera Quality: Because of its excellent camera specifications, the Infinix ZERO 40 is the best option if photography is a top concern.

Display Experience: The Infinix model's faster refresh rate improves smoothness when gaming or watching video.

Build Quality & Durability: The iQOO Z9s Pro's resistance to dust and water makes it a more durable option if you require a more robust gadget.

Budget Restrictions: The iQOO Z9s Pro is a good option for someone on a tight budget because it provides excellent value at a cheaper price.

Conclusion

Both smartphones have unique benefits.

The Infinix ZERO 40 5G performs exceptionally well on screens and with cameras. The iQOO Z9s Pro 5G is more reasonably priced and has superior build quality.