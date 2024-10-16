Infinix Zero Flip Price: How Much Will the Infinix Zero Flip Cost?

On 17 October, the company's first flip phone, the Infinix Zero Flip, will debut in India. The firm's website unveiled several important characteristics before the launch, such as the display, design, battery, camera, and more. The price of the Infinix Zero Flip has also been predicted as the debut date draws nearer. The Infinix Zero Flip will be India's most affordable clamshell smartphone, with an expected price tag of Rs 49990.

Advertisment

Infinix Zero Flip: Indian Prices

The pricing appears to be a suitable marketing tactic if the Infinix Zero Flip's estimated price is accurate. The low price point will help draw attention, primarily since the incoming phone will compete with the Tecno Phantom V Flip and Motorola Razr 50. Given that the Infinix Zero Flip is priced below Rs 50,000 at launch, the clamshell-style flip phone will be less expensive than its competitors, the Motorola Razr 50 and Tecno Phantom V Flip, which retail for Rs 52,999 and Rs 64,999, respectively. The 4,720mAh battery of the Infinix Zero Flip is significantly larger.

Because of its comparable form, the Infinix Zero Flip has been compared to foldable gadgets like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Motorola Razr 50. Nevertheless, Infinix has been preparing to sell this smartphone for a substantially lower price than its rivals, possibly between 30% and 40% less. In the Indian market, the Zero Flip is expected to retail for approximately Rs. 49,990. In addition to having a flip phone at a reasonable price, the Infinix Zero Flip might be offered with free EMI when it makes its formal debut in India. Since the Zero Flip will be one of the few low-cost flip phones provided in the Indian market, this introduction represents a major milestone for the company. In a tweet on X (previously Twitter), Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) disclosed details regarding the upcoming release of the Infinix Zero Flip 5G in India and other international countries. In India, the gadget may cost Rs.49,990.