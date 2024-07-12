Introducing the LAVA Blaze X - A Mid-Range Masterpiece

The LAVA Blaze X is a revolutionary device in the mid-segment, featuring a 120 Hz curved AMOLED display that is a category first. Its vibrant X display, measuring 16.94 cm (6.67"), has a punch-hole design and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Its captivating X camera features a 64+2MP Sony sensor on the rear and an impressive 16MP front camera.

Designed in India, this model has a matte-finished, stylish, and sleek body.

Blaze X was introduced for Rs 13999* (with bank discounts).

The top domestic smartphone and wearable company, Lava International Ltd., has announced the debut of the all-new Lava Blaze X, the latest addition to the Blaze series. The Blaze X, which sets new standards in the low-cost smartphone market, has the first curved AMOLED display in the market. Starlight Purple and Titanium Grey are the two gorgeous colour options for the new Blaze X. Starting on 20 July, it will be sold on Amazon and the Lava online store.

"Lava Blaze has been one of our successful series, which is conceptualised to address the industry gap with quality and powerful smartphones," stated Mr. Sumit Singh, Product Head, Lava International Ltd. Performance, aesthetics, and the first curved Amoled display are the three main development criteria for the newest model in the lineup, the Blaze X. I sincerely hope that the fans appreciate our new Blaze X and the experiences it is meant to provide.

Display and Design

With its striking 16.94 cm (6.67") 120 Hz Curved AMOLED Display and punch-hole design, the smartphone offers customers an immersive experience. With its elegant decor and exquisite moonstone matte back design, the new Blaze X is a true trailblazer in its category, exuding style.

Camera Prowess

The new smartphone has multiple shooting modes, including Dual View Video, Film, Pro Video, Slow Motion, Timelapse, UHD, GIF, Beauty, HDR, Night, Portrait, AI, Pro, Panorama, Filters, Macro, and AI Emoji. Its 64MP + 2MP rear camera features a Sony sensor, while its 16MP front camera has a 16MP sensor.

Power and Performance

The newest MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor with AnTuTu 420K+, paired with three RAM options (4GB+4GB*, 6GB+6GB*, and 8GB+8GB*), and a generous 128GB UFS 2.2 storage to enable smooth multitasking and ample space for storage are all included in this smartphone, which delivers an enhanced experience and excellent speed. The Blaze X has a 5000mAh battery, a Type C connector, and 33W fast charging built-in.

Upgrades for Software and Android

With Blaze X, Lava promises an ad-free, bloatware-free, and clean Android 14 experience. Lava will provide quarterly security updates and regular software upgrades for two years, including an assured upgrade to Android 15.







At-Home Free Service

Keeping with the brand's consumer-first tenet, Lava will address customer problems at its retail locations and provide Blaze X users throughout India with Free Service @Home. To utilise the at-home service, click this link: LavaMobiles.com offers Lava Service at Home.







Price and Availability:

Variant Price (INR) Special Launch Offer (INR) Availability Platform 4GB+4GB* Rs 14,999# Rs 13,999 20th July 2024, 12 A.M -Lava E-store

- Amazon 6GB+6GB* Rs 15,999* Rs 14,999 8GB+8GB* Rs 16,999* Rs 15,999

*Including Bank Offer

