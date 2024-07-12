Subscribe

Introducing the LAVA Blaze X - A Mid-Range Masterpiece

The LAVA Blaze X is a revolutionary device in the mid-segment, featuring a 120 Hz curved AMOLED display that is a category first. Lava International Ltd., has announced the debut of the all-new Lava Blaze X, the latest addition to the Blaze series.

Preeti Anand
The LAVA Blaze X is a revolutionary device in the mid-segment, featuring a 120 Hz curved AMOLED display that is a category first. Its vibrant X display, measuring 16.94 cm (6.67"), has a punch-hole design and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Its captivating X camera features a 64+2MP Sony sensor on the rear and an impressive 16MP front camera.

Premium X:

Designed in India, this model has a matte-finished, stylish, and sleek body.

Exclusive Deal on X:

Blaze X was introduced for Rs 13999* (with bank discounts).

The top domestic smartphone and wearable company, Lava International Ltd., has announced the debut of the all-new Lava Blaze X, the latest addition to the Blaze series. The Blaze X, which sets new standards in the low-cost smartphone market, has the first curved AMOLED display in the market. Starlight Purple and Titanium Grey are the two gorgeous colour options for the new Blaze X. Starting on 20 July, it will be sold on Amazon and the Lava online store.

 

"Lava Blaze has been one of our successful series, which is conceptualised to address the industry gap with quality and powerful smartphones," stated Mr. Sumit Singh, Product Head, Lava International Ltd. Performance, aesthetics, and the first curved Amoled display are the three main development criteria for the newest model in the lineup, the Blaze X. I sincerely hope that the fans appreciate our new Blaze X and the experiences it is meant to provide.

Display and Design

With its striking 16.94 cm (6.67") 120 Hz Curved AMOLED Display and punch-hole design, the smartphone offers customers an immersive experience. With its elegant decor and exquisite moonstone matte back design, the new Blaze X is a true trailblazer in its category, exuding style.

Camera Prowess

The new smartphone has multiple shooting modes, including Dual View Video, Film, Pro Video, Slow Motion, Timelapse, UHD, GIF, Beauty, HDR, Night, Portrait, AI, Pro, Panorama, Filters, Macro, and AI Emoji. Its 64MP + 2MP rear camera features a Sony sensor, while its 16MP front camera has a 16MP sensor.

Power and  Performance

The newest MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor with AnTuTu 420K+, paired with three RAM options (4GB+4GB*, 6GB+6GB*, and 8GB+8GB*), and a generous 128GB UFS 2.2 storage to enable smooth multitasking and ample space for storage are all included in this smartphone, which delivers an enhanced experience and excellent speed. The Blaze X has a 5000mAh battery, a Type C connector, and 33W fast charging built-in.

Upgrades for Software and Android

With Blaze X, Lava promises an ad-free, bloatware-free, and clean Android 14 experience. Lava will provide quarterly security updates and regular software upgrades for two years, including an assured upgrade to Android 15.





At-Home Free Service

Keeping with the brand's consumer-first tenet, Lava will address customer problems at its retail locations and provide Blaze X users throughout India with Free Service @Home. To utilise the at-home service, click this link: LavaMobiles.com offers Lava Service at Home.





Price and Availability:

Variant

Price (INR)

Special Launch Offer (INR)

Availability

Platform

4GB+4GB*

Rs 14,999#

Rs 13,999

20th July 2024, 12 A.M

-Lava E-store

- Amazon

6GB+6GB*

Rs 15,999*

Rs 14,999

8GB+8GB*

Rs 16,999*

Rs 15,999

 

*Including Bank Offer

 

Spec Sheet:

LAVA Blaze X

Top Features/4 Main Specs

 

 

Display: 120 Hz Curved AMOLED, 800 nits brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 AnTuTu 420K+

Camera: Rear 64+2MP (Macro), Front 16MP

Battery: 5000 mAh, 33W charging

GENERAL

Form

Touch

SIM

Dual Sim (Dedicated)

Touch Screen

Yes

Business Features

Gmail

Call Features

Vibration on call connection, Conference Call, Anonymous & Auto Call recording

Handset Color

Starlight Purple and Titanium Grey

In Sales Package

Handset, USB Type-C Cable, Charger, SIM Ejector Pin, Back Cover, USB-C to 3.5mm connector

PLATFORM

Processor

MediaTek Dimensity 6300

OS

Andriod 14

DISPLAY

Detail

120 Hz Curved AMOLED

Size

6.67"

Resolution

1080 X 2400

PPI

394

Color

16.7 M

Brightness

Peak Brightness: 800nits

CAMERA

Primary Camera (Rear Camera)

64 MP (Sony)+ 2 MP

Secondary Camera (Front Camera)

16 MP

Flash

Yes, Both Camera (Front Flash type - Screen)

MEMORY

RAM

8GB+8GB* LPDDR4X (*virtual RAM) | 6GB+6GB* | 4GB+4GB*

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable Memory

NA

Weight With Battery

183g

BATTERY

Type

5000 mAh (Typ) Li-Polymer battery

Charging

33W Charger, Type C Cable

INTERNET & CONNECTIVITY

Internet Features

Google Play Store, Gmail, Youtube, Google, Google Assistant, Maps, Files

Navigation

Yes

Preinstalled Browser

Yes (Google Chrome)

GPRS

Yes

EDGE

Yes

3G

Yes

4G

Yes

  5G

Yes

Wifi

Yes

USB Connectivity

Type C

Bluetooth

Yes

Audio Jack

No (USB-C to 3.5mm connector available in-box)

OTG Support

Yes

MULTIMEDIA

Music Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

FM

Yes

Ringtone

Yes

OTHERS

SAR Value

NA

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Magnetometer, Ambient Light

Additional Features

 

In-display Fingerprint Sensor

4+4GB / 6+6GB / 8+8GB RAM + 128GB ROM

Powerful 5000mAh battery with Type-C Charging

Latest Stock Android 14

Premium Back Design with Elegant Cam Deco

 

WARRANTY

1 Year Handset Warranty and 6 Months Warranty on Accessories

 

