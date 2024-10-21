Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Grab iPhone 15 and 15 plus before sale ends

The iPhone 15 is once again seeing a significant price drop, making it an attractive deal for anyone looking to own an Apple device at a lower cost. During Flipkart's ongoing sale, the iPhone 15 is available for under Rs 55,000, with further reductions possible through card offers.

Advertisment

During the Flipkart Big Diwali sale, the iPhone 15 is priced at Rs 54,999. Additionally, buyers using SBI credit cards can avail of a Rs 3,000 discount, bringing the effective price down to Rs 51,999. This is a huge reduction from the original launch price of Rs 79,990 in September last year. While the iPhone 15 received a price cut following the release of the iPhone 16, it’s still listed at Rs 69,900 on the official Apple website.

iPhone 15 Specifications

The iPhone 15 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, offering a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. It introduces Dynamic Island technology, replacing the older notch and providing users with a more immersive experience.

Advertisment

The device features a 48MP main camera with a quad-pixel sensor and 100% Focus Pixels for fast autofocus. The default 24MP mode ensures detailed photos while optimizing file size. The iPhone 15 also supports 2x telephoto zoom, and with Smart HDR and automated portrait capture, photography is enhanced for all users.

Powered by the A16 Bionic chip and 6GB of RAM, the iPhone 15 is more than capable of handling everyday tasks and intensive applications. While it runs on iOS 18, Apple has confirmed that the AI-driven Apple Intelligence features will not be available on this model. However, as these features are still being rolled out, this won’t affect most users.

iPhone 15 Plus

Advertisment

If you’re also considering the iPhone 15 Plus, now is a great time to act. Originally priced at Rs 79,900, it is currently available for Rs 65,999 on Flipkart. Additional discounts can be availed by exchanging your old phone or using an SBI card for an extra ₹1,000 off. This deal is part of the Diwali sale, which runs until October 31. If you’re thinking of upgrading, now is the perfect opportunity.

iPhone 15 Plus Specifications

The iPhone 15 Plus offers a larger 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology, ensuring a smooth experience with a 120Hz refresh rate. Whether browsing, watching videos, or gaming, the performance remains fluid and responsive.

Advertisment

The A16 Bionic chip powers the iPhone 15 Plus, making it one of the fastest smartphones available. It can handle multitasking and gaming with ease, maintaining its speed and efficiency even with demanding apps.

The camera system includes a triple-lens setup, with a 48MP primary sensor delivering crisp, vibrant images even in low light. The Ultra Wide and Telephoto lenses provide added versatility for different photography scenarios, from wide landscapes to detailed close-ups.

The iPhone 15 Plus also boasts impressive battery life, designed to last throughout the day without needing frequent charges. Additional features include a new under-display fingerprint sensor for easier unlocking and a USB-C port for faster charging and data transfer.

Advertisment

If you’re wondering whether to wait for the iPhone 16, it’s worth noting that the iPhone 16 may bring more advanced features, or the iPhone 15 Plus could see further price reductions after its release. However, with the current discounts, the iPhone 15 Plus remains a strong contender in the smartphone market.