iPhone 15 Plus at a Massive Discount on Flipkart for Under Rs 30,000

The Apple iPhone 15 Plus, celebrated for its high-powered performance and refined design, is now available at an incredible discount on Walmart-owned Flipkart. Priced at just under Rs 30,000 after applying bank discounts and exchange offers, this deal brings the 128GB iPhone 15 Plus within reach of more Apple fans than ever.

Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer to bring home the iPhone 15 Plus at an unbeatable price. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to secure this deal and enjoy significant savings.

iPhone 15 Plus under Rs 30000

The 128GB model of the iPhone 15 Plus is currently listed on Flipkart at Rs 66,999. By using an HDFC Bank card, customers can avail of an instant discount of Rs 3,000, bringing the price down to Rs 63,999.

Flipkart also offers an exchange option, allowing buyers to trade in an old smartphone for additional savings. This exchange discount can go up to Rs 30,000, effectively bringing the price down to a remarkable Rs 27,000. The exact exchange value may vary depending on the model and condition of the old phone.

Adding to the convenience, Flipkart is offering 10-minute delivery on select models of the iPhone 15 Plus. For eligible regions, this applies to specific colors, including Black, Blue, Green, and Pink, allowing customers to get their new device almost instantly.

iPhone 15 Plus Specifications and Features

Display: The iPhone 15 Plus sports a large 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology, delivering a smooth refresh rate of up to 120Hz. This makes for a crisp, responsive visual experience perfect for gaming, streaming, and multitasking.

Processor: Powered by the cutting-edge A16 Bionic chip, the iPhone 15 Plus ensures top-tier performance with high energy efficiency. Whether for gaming or intensive apps, this chip is designed to handle even the most demanding tasks effortlessly.

Camera: The iPhone 15 Plus features a powerful 48MP main sensor in its rear camera system, improving photo and video quality, especially in low-light conditions. Enhanced ultra-wide and telephoto lenses further expand the camera’s versatility, catering to a wide range of photographic needs.

Battery Life and Additional Features: With a robust battery life, the iPhone 15 Plus can keep up with users’ daily demands, offering long-lasting usage on a single charge. Apple’s latest model also includes a range of additional features, such as improved water resistance, advanced Face ID, and iOS optimizations that enhance the overall user experience.

This limited-time discount makes the iPhone 15 Plus a compelling choice for those looking to upgrade to a premium smartphone without stretching their budget.

