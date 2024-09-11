iPhone 16 Challenger Huawei Mate XT Ultimate: Tri-Fold Sensation

Hours after Apple debuted the iPhone 16 series, Huawei presented the Mate XT Ultimate Design on Tuesday, the first tri-fold smartphone in history. When completely extended, the device has a sizable 10.2-inch screen. According to the manufacturer, the display comprises flexible polymers that can be stretched in various directions. With a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra wide camera, and a 12-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, it boasts a triple outer camera arrangement. The phone is equipped with Huawei's 5,600mAh battery.

Here are five possible reasons to buy the Mate XT Ultimate:

Innovative Tri-Fold Design

The Mate XT Ultimate stands apart from other foldable devices and conventional smartphones because of its distinctive tri-fold design. This design offers a flexible experience by supporting various viewing angles and usage modes.

Large, Immersive Display

The Mate XT Ultimate has a sizable display that, when fully extended, provides a thrilling visual experience for productivity tasks, gaming, and movies.

Strong Performance

With its state-of-the-art hardware, the Mate XT Ultimate should provide remarkable performance, efficiently managing demanding apps and multitasking.

Advanced Camera System

Huawei is known for its excellent cameras, and the Mate XT Ultimate is anticipated to have a top-notch camera system with cutting-edge features, including AI-powered image processing and video recording.

Special Software Experience

HarmonyOS from Huawei gives users a customised experience with a unique and adaptable user interface.

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Features and Specifications

The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) runs HarmonyOS 4.2 out of the box. Its 10.2-inch (3,184 x 2,232 pixel) flexible LTPO OLED screen folds into two different sizes when folded: 7.9 inches (2,048 x 2,232 pixels) when folded once and 6.4 inches (1,008 x 2,232 pixels) when folded twice. The firm has not released details on the processor powering the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design, which features 16GB of RAM. Three storage configurations are available: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

The 50-megapixel camera outside the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design features optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a variable aperture from f/1.2 to f/4.0. It also has a 12-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 5.5x optical zoom, OIS, and an f/3.4 aperture, as well as a 12-megapixel ultra wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The smartphone's display has an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls, located in a hole-punch cutout in the centre of the screen.

The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate has a USB 3.1 Type-C port, GPS, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, 5G, and 4G LTE connectivity. In addition to having a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric verification, the phone has a 5,600mAh battery that can be charged wired (66W) and wirelessly (50W). It weighs 298g and has dimensions of 156.7x73x12.8mm for a single screen, 156.7x143x7.45mm for a dual screen, and 156.7x219x3.6mm for a triple screen.

Price and Availability of the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate

The base edition of the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate, which comes with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage, is priced at CNY 19,999 (about Rs. 2,35,900). Additionally, the phone will be offered in storage capacities of 512GB and 1TB for CNY 21,999 (about Rs. 2,59,500) and CNY 23,999 (about Rs. 2,83,100), respectively. The foldable phone is available for preorder via Huawei Vmall and will be sold in China on 20 September. It is offered in two colour options, Rui Red and Dark Black (translated from Chinese).