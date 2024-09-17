iPhone 16: How to Get it at the Best Price

Apple revealed the iPhone 16 series at the "It's Glowtime" event on 9 September. The base model, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, are now available for pre-order on the Apple Store and other major e-commerce sites. While smartphones are available at a premium price, there are some ways for people to pre-order them at a reduced cost compared to launch pricing. If you want to buy one of the new iPhone 16 models, here's how to get one for less.

Advertisment

iPhone 16 Series Offers on India iStores Website

The iPhone 16 is now available for pre-order online and offline locations across the country, beginning at Rs 79,900 for the base model. However, thanks to some fantastic deals, you may get it for a far lower price. The India iStore, or iStore website, features a few deals for individuals who want to pre-order the iPhone 16 series. The iPhone 16 base model with 128GB of internal storage costs Rs. 79,900. Still, according to the seller's website, consumers may get a cashback of Rs. 5,000 on the smartphone using credit cards from ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and SBI. The same deal is also valid when using ICICI Bank debit cards.

Advertisment

American Express, ICICI, and Axis Bank members may purchase the new iPhone 16 for only Rs.74,900. Also, through its Smartbuy shop, HDFC gives a bargain that allows you to get the iPhone 16 for just Rs 66,600. This offer is accessible to HDFC Infinia credit card holders and includes additional benefits in the form of reward points. With this offer, you can save a lot of money while getting the latest iPhone.

Buyers can also receive up to Rs. 20,000 in exchange for an older smartphone. The website also offers an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 6,000 as an added benefit. The total trade-in value can be obtained by trading a good-condition iPhone 13 with 64GB of built-in storage. Similarly, the same deal applies to pre-ordering the iPhone 16 Plus. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro versions will come with a cashback of Rs. 4,000 and the exact exchange offers.

How to Get the iPhone 16 for Rs 66,600?

Advertisment

There is a unique deal available to HDFC Infinia credit cardholders. Usually, you gain one reward point (RP) for every Rs 150 spent. However, if you preorder the iPhone 16 through HDFC's Smartbuy portal, you will receive five times the reward points, totaling 13,300 RP. Each reward point is worth Re. 1, so you can use them to book flights and accommodations. This reduces the effective price of the iPhone 16 from Rs 79,900 to Rs 66,600, according to Indian Express.

iPhone 16 Series Offers at the Apple Store

While the Apple Store does not provide rewards for pre-booking a device, customers can receive an exchange offer by trading in an older smartphone online. To verify the trade-in value of other smartphones, interested parties can visit the website and enter their smartphone's serial number. Similar discounts are available for the different iPhone models as well. For example, the iPhone 16 Plus, originally priced at Rs 89,900, can now be acquired for Rs 74,925. The offer reduces the costs of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max by 15,000 RP to Rs 1,04,900 and Rs 1,19,900, respectively.

Advertisment

The promotion also applies to the Apple Watch Ultra 2, reducing the effective price to Rs 74,925 with 14,925 reward points.