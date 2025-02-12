iPhone 16 in India: Buyers Are Angry, and Here’s Why

The iPhone 16 series is facing serious criticism from Indian buyers. Customers complain about poor battery life, overheating, missing accessories, and even defective units. Many say Apple has made no real improvements but has increased the price. Online buyers, especially on Amazon, report bad experiences with quality control and customer service. Is the iPhone 16 really worth it? Many people don’t think so.

Advertisment

Battery Problems: A Big Letdown

People expect a flagship phone to last all day. The iPhone 16 doesn’t.

“You have to charge it twice a day with normal use.”

“Battery drains even when I’m not using it.”

“Charging takes too long. My old phone was better.”

Advertisment

Customers say the battery life is much worse than expected. Many feel cheated because even cheaper Android phones last longer.

Overheating Issues

Advertisment

Several buyers report the phone gets too hot, even during simple tasks.

“It heats up within minutes, even when browsing.”

“Had to send it to a service center because of overheating.”

“Gets hot while charging, which is scary.”

Advertisment

For a device that costs so much, buyers did not expect this problem.

No Charger, No Screen Guard, Nothing

Apple doesn’t include basic accessories in the box. Customers are not happy.

Advertisment

“No charger? Seriously?”

“No screen protector, no case, just the phone.”

“I had to spend more money just to get started.”

For many, this feels like a scam. A premium phone should come with everything needed.

Scratched, Dirty, and Defective Units

Advertisment

Many customers report receiving phones in bad condition.

“My phone had scratches when I opened it.”

“The box was dirty like it had been used before.”

“Speaker was not working out of the box.”

Advertisment

Some buyers suspect they got used or defective devices.

Is the iPhone 16 Even an Upgrade?

Many feel the new iPhone is just a repeat of the old one.

“Same phone as last year, just more expensive.”

“Nothing new, nothing exciting.”

“Apple keeps selling the same thing.”

Some even say the 60Hz display is a joke at this price. “Other brands offer better screens for half the price.”

Buying Online vs. Buying in Stores

Some buyers say offline stores offer better deals.

“Flipkart had better offers.”

“I got a discount in a store, but Amazon was expensive.”

“Amazon’s return policy is terrible.”

People don’t trust online platforms after these experiences.

iPhone 16 Series: A Bad Deal for Many

Apple’s iPhone 16 series of mobiles are not living up to expectations.

Battery drains too fast.

Phone gets too hot.

No charger or basic accessories.

Some phones arrive scratched or defective.

Minimal improvements, but higher price.

Customers are frustrated. Many are questioning whether Apple is worth it anymore.

If you’re thinking of buying the iPhone 16, read these reviews first. It might save you a lot of money—and disappointment.