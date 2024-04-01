iPhone 16 Leak Alert

According to recent estimates, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to launch in the second half of 2024 with minor design changes. A leaked picture of two iPhone 16 covers offers us a solid sense of what to expect from iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus successors. This year's basic models are believed to have a vertical pill-shaped layout, replacing the square camera island with rounded corners seen on the iPhone 15 series and previous devices.

iPhone 16: New Case

Tipster Sonny Dickson released a picture of two smartphone covers on X (previously Twitter). The case on the left side looks significantly bigger, indicating that it is for the iPhone 16 Plus, but the cover for the basic model might be on the right side. Both casings have a vertical back camera bump and a plastic cutout for the LED flash, situated precisely next to the camera island.

iPhone 16: Camera

While the new camera layout could be part of a new design that has been rumoured several times in recent months, MacRumors notes that the upcoming iPhone 16 smartphones may also feature a dual rear camera setup that is vertically aligned to enable support for spatial recording — this is reportedly not supported by the iPhone 15 due to its diagonal camera layout.

This year, Apple's Action button will likely be included in all four iPhone 16 models, as well as the iPhone 15 Pro Max and 15 Pro. The reported covers also look to have the Action button on standard iPhone 16 models and a cutout for the speculated 'Capture' button, which is scheduled to debut later this year.

iPhone 16: Expected Colours

Another image recently released by the same tipster revealed the putative iPhone 16 Pro model with a notch for what seems to be the Capture button on Apple's forthcoming flagship device. Meanwhile, colour choices for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max have been revealed, and the company's premium handsets might be available in four colours later this year.