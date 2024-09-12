iPhone 16 Missing Features: What's New in iOS 18.1

With the recent announcement made at the "It's Glowtime" event, Apple revealed a number of innovative AI-driven features that go under the Apple Intelligence. Later this year, the iOS 18.1 update will roll out these features, which should improve the user experience on a range of Apple products. Although these features will soon be available on the iPhone 16 series and other products, Apple has saved some of the most functions for the next software update, giving customers even more reasons to look forward to this release.

Upcoming Updates

Apple intends to deliver more Apple Intelligence capabilities in the future, possibly after iOS 18.1.

ChatGPT Integration

Siri and system-wide writing tools will be incorporated with OpenAI's ChatGPT. This will improve Siri's capacity to do web-related searches and respond to intricate requests. Additionally, the connectivity will make it easier to process documents and images across a range of tools.

Smarter Siri

With a major update, Siri will be able to handle more complicated tasks across several apps and have better conversational skills.

Genmoji

With this tool, users may create artistic interpretations of their photos by turning their crude sketches into detailed graphics.

Visual Intelligence

The new Camera Control button will provide access to Visual Intelligence, just like Google Lens does. Customers can make bookings, purchase tickets, and get details on photos they've taken. In order to improve visual lookup and problem-solving, including mathematical questions, it will also connect with ChatGPT.

Important Features of iOS 18.1

Writing Tools

Using AI, the Writing Tools will improve productivity in a number of Apple apps, such as Notes, Mail, and Messages. Users can anticipate text generation, summarisation, and improvement. With the help of AI-powered hints, users will be able to expand or rewrite emails and messages in various styles.

Notification Summarisation

By prioritising and summing notifications, this function seeks to clear notification stacks. So that users don't have to sort through details, AI will evaluate notifications, prioritising the most important ones and summarise them. Additionally, it will filter out messages that need to be responded to right away.

Clean Up in Images

This tool lets users get rid of undesired persons or items from pictures. This program fills in the backdrop flawlessly by either automatically identifying and removing distractions or by allowing users to actively pick items to be removed.

AI Photo Search

Within the Photos app, users can conduct natural language searches. With the help of this feature, it will be simpler to locate required photos using prompts that are descriptive and allow for comprehensive inquiry about individual images.

Email Summary

To assist users in rapidly understanding crucial information, AI will condense long email threads and highlight important topics.

Image Playground

Using Apple Intelligence for artistic expression, this program allows users to create personalised emojis and generate graphics based on their input.

Private Cloud Compute

By processing data statelessly, this capability protects user privacy. After being returned to the device, the data is not stored on the server; it is transmitted there just to perform requests.