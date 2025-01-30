iPhone 16 Pro Max: Grab your iphone under Rs 50,000 With Flipkart Exchange deal

iPhone lovers can seek a great deal currently as iPhone 16 Pro Max is available on Flipkart for Rs 46,390 as exchange offer where you can trade your old iPhones and grab this deal.

The pricing of iPhone 16 in India will range from Rs 79,900 for the regular variant of the iPhone 16, while the iPhone 16 Plus will range around Rs 89,900. On the other hand, the premium variant, which will be the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, will have a price of around 1,19,900 and Rs 1,44,900, respectively.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Flipkart Deal

Currently, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is listed at a 4% effective discount without applying for the exchange offer. The 256 GB model featuring the Dessert Titanium Colourway can be found for Rs 1,37,900. This price can be reduced further with Flipkart's exchange deal, so let's see about that.

If you are willing to exchange an iPhone 14 Pro Max, then the effective price can be brought down to somewhere between Rs30,940 to 60,200 depending on the condition of your phone. Let's say it is found in average condition upon checking then you can be sure to get an effective discount of Rs 41,580. Now this will bring your effective price to Rs 96,320 from 1,37, 900 for the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

iPhone 15 Pro Max Exchange deal

Similarly, you can also exchange your iPhone 15 Pro Max and get an effective discount of Rs Rs 46,390 if it is in average condition bringing the price down to Rs 91,510, and if it is found in flawless condition then you may get an even bigger discount. You can also exchange other variants of the iPhone series starting from the iPhone X series.

And that is not all you can also get heavy discounts by exchanging handsets from other companies too that including some brands such as Oneplus, Mi, Motorola Oppo, and more. So do not wait to grab your deal until it's fresh.

Above all, discounts are also available on other iPhone 16 series phones such as the iPhone 16 Pro, and the same principle of discounts will apply here too with different discount offers on exchange. I think it is time for old iPhone users to get that upgrade they have been so eagerly waiting for or for those who are willing to switch to a new OS for a refreshed experience, this would be the best opportunity to buy with Flipkarts exchange deals.