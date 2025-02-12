iPhone 16 Pro offer: Get it for the best value on exchange price upto Rs 40000

If the iPhone 16 Pro is on your list, now is the best time to grab one. Apple’s latest premium smartphone is selling at a discounted price on Amazon, making it a great deal for those looking to upgrade. The bottom line is 128 GB model from a price range of Rs 1,19,900 could now be sold for Rs 1,12,900 but would come out lower than even Rs 80,000 using the exchange offer.

iPhone 16 Pro Deal: How to buy it?

Currently, Amazon has priced the iPhone 16 Pro at Rs 1,12,900. Besides this offer, you can save much more with the exchange offers. Depending upon the phone you trade-in, you can get an easy discount of up to Rs 30000-40000.

You will still get a discount of Rs 30,200 if you are exchanging an older iPhone 13 Pro, and the final price will be Rs 82,700.

The actual discount you will get depends on the condition of your existing device and its trade-in value. To check the best offer for your phone, go to Amazon, choose the iPhone 16 Pro in your favorite color, and input details about your trade-in device. If your phone qualifies for the highest exchange value, you could end up with a fantastic deal on Apple's latest flagship.

Should You Upgrade to iPhone 16 Pro?

If budget is no issue and you want the newest, most technologically advanced iPhone, the iPhone 16 Pro is a safe bet. Introduced here is a new Camera Control button, though this is much more of an added convenience feature than anything innovative.

The first change is in the display; it is marginally larger than the 6.1 inches on the iPhone 15 Pro, at 6.3 inches. The device also sports slimmer bezels for an even more immersive viewing experience while retaining 120Hz ProMotion, an always-on display, and a minimum brightness of 1 nit for comfortable low-light usage.

In terms of performance, the iPhone 16 Pro outshines Android flagships powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite. It smoothly runs demanding games like Genshin Impact at 60fps on high settings without frame drops—something many Android competitors still struggle with.

It has Apple's A18 Pro chip, which is based on a second-generation 3nm process. Apple boasts that the new 6-core GPU of its device is 20% faster than the A17 Pro. It also offers enhanced machine learning, faster USB 3 speeds, and ProRes video recording. The battery life has also seen a slight increase, easily crossing a full day with moderate usage.

Camera Upgrades

Apple carries just a single refined camera system, the iPhone 16 Pro, that edge taking it a lot higher compared to the common iPhone 16. The phone has a triple-camera system, one of the first 48MP sensor main cameras mounted with second-generation quad-pixel technology. This lowers shutter lag, especially with snapping high-resolution ProRAW and HEIF photos.

The ultra-wide camera is now 48MP complete with autofocus plus a 12MP periscope telephoto lens supporting 5x optical zoom at a 120mm focal length—and not available in last year's iPhone 15 Pro.

Video Capabilities

For video fans, the iPhone 16 Pro also offers recording in 4K at 120fps and delivers crisp visuals with natural color and good audio reproduction.

The upgrade is meaningful, whether it is within a display or through camera technology on the iPhone 16 Pro. If one is considering upgrading and does not mind cashing from the exchange, now is one of the best times to update to Apple's latest flagship.

