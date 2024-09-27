iPhone 16 Touchscreen Problems: Choose iPhone 17 Slim

Even though Apple's newest iPhone lineup, the iPhone 16 series, has only been available briefly, some early users report touchscreen problems. According to several posts on Reddit, the issue appears to occur when users rest their thumb or finger near the Camera Control area on the display. When trying to interact with the screen using the other hand, the touch screen becomes unresponsive.

Advertisment

iPhone 16 series: Reports of touchscreen problems

The iPhone 16 series, despite being a highly anticipated and sought-after smartphone, faced some early challenges. Reports of touchscreen problems, notably in the Camera Control area, have appeared on online forums. This issue, in which the touch screen becomes unresponsive when users place their thumb or finger near the camera controls and try to interact with the screen with the other hand, has alarmed those who began using it.

One Reddit user explains the problem in detail: "Try it yourself—place your right thumb on the highlighted area, near the Camera Control, and then swipe with your left hand." You will be unable to tap or swipe in System Settings, and while you may be able to tap into apps on the homepage, swiping remains impossible. It appears to be a software problem, most likely related to palm rejection technology.

Advertisment

What is the problem with the iPhone 16 touchscreen?

Some iPhone 16 owners reported that if they mistakenly touch the area next to the newly added capacitive Camera Control button, the entire screen becomes unresponsive, excluding the home bar. Others report touchscreen difficulties when their palms touch the screen. While the exact cause of this problem is unknown, it's possible that core software or hardware issues are to blame. Apple has yet to offer an official statement regarding these reports, but they may be looking into the situation and working on a solution. These are initial findings, and not all users may encounter this problem. As more users use the iPhone 16 series, we will better understand the prevalence and severity of this touchscreen issue.

Apple has not released information regarding the objective of this new software update, and it does not appear to be aimed at correcting this specific issue. Meanwhile, Apple's AI features will be initially available on several devices, including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPads, and Macs with M1 CPUs or later. According to Apple, customers must first set their device and Siri language to US English to use these AI features.

Advertisment

Apple Intelligence will be expanded

The company also stated that Apple Intelligence will be expanded to support more devices and languages by 2025. These extra languages will include Chinese, English (India), English (Singapore), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, and Vietnamese.

What to expect from the iPhone 17?

Advertisment