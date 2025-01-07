iPhone 17 Air: Is Apple Making Premium Smartphones More Affordable?

Reports say that Apple is getting ready to launch its ultra-thin iPhone model. The iPhone 17 Air should be launched in September this year. Customers who have wanted a high-end phone with an extremely slim design may be greatly influenced by this upcoming phone. If the rumors are correct that this smartphone is the slimmest iPhone ever made.

According to the South Korean Sisa Journal, Apple wants the iPhone 17 Air to be as thin as 6.25 mm. On the other hand, the iPhone 6, currently Apple's thinnest phone, has a thickness of 6.9 mm.

iPhone 17 Air: To be thinner than the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max

The iPhone 17 Air would thus be about 25% thinner than the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max. And 20% thinner than the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus. There have even been claims that the device could eventually be as thin as 5mm, though this has not been confirmed.

iPhone 17 Air: Expected Price

If the reports are correct, Apple's new device is expected to replace the iPhone 17 Plus in the lineup. We expect a price point similar to the iPhone 16 Plus, which starts at $899 (about Rs 77,000) in the USA.

For fans in the UK, this suggests a starting price of around £899 (around Rs 92,000). However, actual pricing and the phone's cost in India won't be revealed until closer to launch.

iPhone 17 Air: Expected Features

Several compromises in design are expected in order to achieve such an ultra-thin shape. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to include a single back camera, a 6.6-inch touchscreen, and Apple's proprietary 5G modem, according to most sources.

It is expected to have the same Dynamic Island and new A19 CPU as its predecessors. It will only have one back camera rather than the two or three seen on Pro models. According to reports, the device would have 8GB of RAM to support Apple's intelligence features.

Samsung is also working on a Slim Phone

However, Apple isn't the only business earning headlines for its slimming attempts. Rumor has it that Samsung is also working on the Galaxy S25 Slim, an incredibly tiny device that could have a thickness of 6 to 8 mm. This might open the door for the two technological giants to face off for the best compact, high-end phone of 2025.

Conclusion

While the extremely small shape of the iPhone 17 Air is interesting, some Apple enthusiasts might be worried about what features might be lost. Because the Pro models only have one rear camera and a thinner phone means a smaller battery, photography enthusiasts might be drawn to those instead. However, having a phone that is compact, lightweight, and easy to fit in their pockets will appeal to a lot of individuals.