iPhone 17 drops below Rs50000 in Croma Valentine’s day sale 2026

Croma Valentine’s Day Sale 2026 brings major discounts on smartphones, tablets, wearables and accessories across Croma stores in India. Croma has initiated the sale of its valentine day throughout all the stores in the country with some offerings of electronics and accessories beginning with the Rs699. The Tata group retailer has discounts, packages and financing options available on smart phones, tablets, wearables, audio devices and personal care products, which are ideal to gift during this season of Valentine. This Valentine’s Day electronics sale makes smartphones, tablets and wearables more affordable for gifting.

Advertisment

Croma sale India: Sale period and payment offers

The Croma sale in India runs from February 6 to February 15, offering limited-time discounts on popular electronics. Users of HDFC Tata Neu credit card will have the option of up to 10 percent immediate discount on selects. Shoppers using the HDFC Tata Neu card offer can get up to 10% instant discount during the sale. There are various products that can be registered in cashback plans and free EMI offers and hence good devices are made more affordable.

iPhone 17 under 50000: Top smartphone and tablet deals

During the Croma Valentine’s Day Sale 2026, the iPhone 17 is available under Rs50,000 with exchange and bank offers applied. The best Croma iPhone deal brings the iPhone 17 (256GB) down to Rs47,742 with exchange benefits. Customers will be able to trade in old smartphones up to Rs23,500, get a bonus of Rs8,000 on exchange and an exchange bonus of Rs2,000 bank cashback. Croma smartphone offers include discounts on iPhone 17, Redmi Note series and OnePlus Nord models.

There is also up to 22% off on Redmi note 15 and up to 14% off on Oneplus Nord CE 5, which will be available to smartphone shoppers depending on the store stock. The Croma iPad offer reduces the Apple iPad 11th Generation price by up to 12%. The iPad 11th Gen price in India drops to Rs30,766 at Croma as part of the Valentine sale offers.

Advertisment

Valentine sale tech deals

Wearables are on a roll with up to 80% off Boat and Noise smart watches which are perfect to suit cash-strapped customers. Apple Watch Series SE 3 is (from Rs25,900) that offers a 9-month free EMI scheme with an estimated monthly payment of Rs2,791, which is a relatively low-priced entry into the Apple wearable product range.

Croma assures that offers are applicable in all categories but are still subject to the terms of a banking partner, inventory and locality. It is recommended that the shoppers visit the stores at an early time to enjoy the best deals in this short-lived Valentine promotion. This Valentine’s Day electronics sale makes smartphones, tablets and wearables more affordable for gifting. These Valentine sale tech deals are available for a limited time and depend on store stock and location.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.