iPhone 17 price in India: What to expect from the “Awe Dropping” event

September 9, 2025 is the date that Apple enthusiasts and tech-enthusiasts in India have been waiting for. Apple's "Awe Dropping" event is where the company will officially announce the much-anticipated iPhone 17 series. The launch has created huge hype around new models, pricing and the upgrades that will try to justify the premium price tags. As the industry prepares for pre-orders beginning on September 12 and official sales commencing on September 19, the spotlight is firmly on the iPhone 17 price in India, which promises to set new benchmarks in flagship smartphone pricing considering the Trump tariffs.

iPhone 17 Price in India

Starting from an estimated INR 79,990, the iPhone 17 base model guarantees to bring Apple's cutting-edge technology to the masses at a premium-priced point. The list goes all the way up to the mighty iPhone 17 Pro Max that is rumored to cost a hefty sum of around INR 1.64 Lakh making it one of the most expensive iPhones yet to be launched in India. Furthermore, in a significant change, the iPhone 17 Air will take the place of the conventional Plus model and is rumoured to be priced around Rs. 99,990. This mid-range option promises a combination of flagship features and relatively affordable pricing, catering to users seeking a premium iPhone experience without the hefty cost of the Pro Max.

iPhone 17: Comparing new and previous iPhone prices

The iPhone 17 lineup is going for more than the iPhone 16 series on all counts. The iPhone 16 base model began at approximately Rs69,900 and the Pro Max model was closer to about Rs1.5 lakh at launch. The price range for iPhone 17 is expected to see a rise of about Rs 10,000 for the base version and a significant increase for the premium models. The upward pressure on price is caused by incorporation of new technologies, improved hardware and the general inflationary trends on global supply chains and local taxation.

Specifications: iPhone 17 Series

Model Display Processor Camera Battery & Charging Price (India) Estimated iPhone 17 6.1-inch OLED, ProMotion A17 Pro chip Dual 48MP wide + ultrawide cameras Improved battery life, MagSafe Rs79,990 iPhone 17 Pro 6.1-inch OLED, ProMotion A17 Pro chip Triple camera: 48MP wide, telephoto, ultrawide + LiDAR Faster charging, MagSafe Rs1,29,999 iPhone 17 Pro Max 6.7-inch OLED, ProMotion A17 Pro chip Advanced triple camera setup, larger sensor with improved zoom Largest battery, fast charging Rs1,64,000 iPhone 17 Air 6.7-inch OLED, ProMotion A16 Bionic Dual 48MP cameras (replaces Plus model) Good battery with fast charging Rs99,990

Many are behind the increase in expenses for the iPhone 17 series. Apple's commitment to chip technology has remained steadfast, and the A17 Pro chip delivers substantial performance jumps that are well-suited for gaming, photography, and even advanced computing tasks. Already, the Pro Max sports a larger sensor and increased zoom capability and these new changes take the cameras to the next level for photographers and content creators. In addition to display technology advances with ProMotion and improved colour accuracy driving up production costs, materials and supply chain issues such as inflation and tariffs make their contribution.

Apple enthusiasts eagerly await the official pricing and detailed specifications to make informed purchasing decisions. We are excited for the launch of the new iPhone 17 series especially keeping the Trump tariffs in mind. The iPhone 17 price in India promises to set boundaries on both cost and performance, as well as experience. iPhones are already on a higher side in terms of pricing. The real debate is to sit and watch what prices Apple is going to quote for the latest iPhone models.



